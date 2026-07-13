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Slash power taxes, UK employers and energy sector urge new PM - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Slash power taxes, UK employers and energy sector urge new PM

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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UK Employers, Energy Sector Urge New PM to Slash Business Energy Levies

Calls for Energy Levy Reforms to Boost Economic Growth

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's new prime minister must slash energy levies paid by businesses to speed up economic growth, a leading employers group and an energy trade body said on Tuesday.

With former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham poised to enter Downing Street, the Confederation of British Industry and Energy UK said 40% of firms were cutting investment due to high energy costs with electricity prices 45% above the Group of Seven median.

Key Recommendations from Industry Groups

The two organisations said in a report:

Proposed Measures to Reduce Business Energy Costs

  • The government should remove its Renewables Obligation and Feed-in Tariff costs for all businesses
  • The money could be raised via general taxation or a publicly or privately financed Energy Transition Funding Scheme
  • The Climate Change Levy should also be taken off non-domestic electricity bills, the CBI and Energy UK said
  • The changes could cut energy costs by up to 20%
  • Other reforms are needed to reduce the cost of the energy system and support electrification of the economy
Economic Impact and Industry Statements

"If we want to tackle the cost of living and invest in public services, we need stronger economic growth – and that can't happen while firms are navigating sky-high energy bills," Louise Hellem, the CBI's chief economist, said

Additional Proposals from Unions

Separately, the Trades Union Congress called for a hike in a tax on bank profits to allow a cut in energy bills for most households

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • 40% of firms are cutting investment due to high energy costs, with UK electricity prices around 45% above the G7 median
  • CBI and Energy UK propose removing levies on business (RO, FIT, Climate Change Levy) funded via general taxation or an Energy Transition Fund
  • Projected reforms, including removing levies, could cut energy costs for businesses by up to 20%

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are UK employers calling for a reduction in energy levies?
Businesses say high energy costs are hindering economic growth and forcing 40% of firms to cut investment.
What changes to business energy taxes are being proposed?
CBI and Energy UK propose removing Renewables Obligation, Feed-in Tariff costs, and the Climate Change Levy from non-domestic electricity bills.
How much could energy costs drop if the proposed reforms are implemented?
The suggested changes could reduce business energy costs by up to 20%.
What alternative funding options are suggested for energy transition?
The report suggests using general taxation or an Energy Transition Funding Scheme, funded publicly or privately.
Did any other groups suggest alternative taxation measures?
The Trades Union Congress called for a higher tax on bank profits to help cut household energy bills.

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