UK Employers, Energy Sector Urge New PM to Slash Business Energy Levies

Calls for Energy Levy Reforms to Boost Economic Growth

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's new prime minister must slash energy levies paid by businesses to speed up economic growth, a leading employers group and an energy trade body said on Tuesday.

With former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham poised to enter Downing Street, the Confederation of British Industry and Energy UK said 40% of firms were cutting investment due to high energy costs with electricity prices 45% above the Group of Seven median.

Key Recommendations from Industry Groups

The two organisations said in a report:

Proposed Measures to Reduce Business Energy Costs

The government should remove its Renewables Obligation and Feed-in Tariff costs for all businesses

The money could be raised via general taxation or a publicly or privately financed Energy Transition Funding Scheme

The Climate Change Levy should also be taken off non-domestic electricity bills, the CBI and Energy UK said

The changes could cut energy costs by up to 20%

Other reforms are needed to reduce the cost of the energy system and support electrification of the economy

Economic Impact and Industry Statements

"If we want to tackle the cost of living and invest in public services, we need stronger economic growth – and that can't happen while firms are navigating sky-high energy bills," Louise Hellem, the CBI's chief economist, said

Additional Proposals from Unions

Separately, the Trades Union Congress called for a hike in a tax on bank profits to allow a cut in energy bills for most households

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Suban Abdulla)