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European regulator appoints technical advisor to probe Ryanair window incident - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European regulator appoints technical advisor to probe Ryanair window incident

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Finance Markets Aviation safety

European Regulator Launches Probe into Ryanair Window Incident Aboard Boeing 737-800

Details of the Ryanair Window Incident and Investigation

Incident Overview

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said on Monday it has appointed a technical advisor to investigate an incident on a Ryanair operated flight in which a passenger was partially sucked through a dislodged window.

The incident occurred on July 10 aboard a Boeing 737-800 operated by Ryanair's subsidiary Malta Air. The plane was flying from Thessaloniki, Greece, to Memmingen, Germany, when a window broke shortly after takeoff, partially sucking a passenger through the opening and forcing the plane to divert back to Thessaloniki.

Regulatory Response

  • EASA said in a statement it is aware of the event and has appointed a technical advisor to the investigation.
  • The agency said it is in contact with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which certified the aircraft's design, and with Boeing.
  • EASA said it will follow the situation closely and take any continued airworthiness action needed to ensure safety.
International Cooperation

North Macedonia is leading the probe as the incident occurred over its airspace, with Boeing assisting the investigation and the FAA standing ready to support.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • EASA has appointed a technical advisor and is coordinating with the FAA and Boeing for further airworthiness measures, underscoring safety oversight across jurisdictions
  • The incident—a window failure during ascent—caused rapid decompression; the passenger was pulled back in and treated, with the aircraft safely diverted back to Thessaloniki
  • North Macedonia leads the probe (airspace state), with Boeing assisting and the FAA standing ready, reflecting cross-border investigative protocols

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred on the Ryanair flight?
A passenger was partially sucked through a dislodged window on a Ryanair operated Boeing 737-800, forcing the plane to return to Thessaloniki.
Who is investigating the Ryanair window incident?
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) appointed a technical advisor, with North Macedonia leading the investigation.
Which organizations are involved in the probe?
EASA, the U.S. FAA, Boeing, and North Macedonia authorities are all involved in the investigation.
Where did the Ryanair incident happen?
The incident occurred on a flight from Thessaloniki, Greece, to Memmingen, Germany, over North Macedonia's airspace.
What actions is EASA taking following the incident?
EASA is monitoring the situation and may take further airworthiness actions as needed to ensure aviation safety.

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