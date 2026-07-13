European Regulator Launches Probe into Ryanair Window Incident Aboard Boeing 737-800
Details of the Ryanair Window Incident and Investigation
Incident Overview
PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said on Monday it has appointed a technical advisor to investigate an incident on a Ryanair operated flight in which a passenger was partially sucked through a dislodged window.
The incident occurred on July 10 aboard a Boeing 737-800 operated by Ryanair's subsidiary Malta Air. The plane was flying from Thessaloniki, Greece, to Memmingen, Germany, when a window broke shortly after takeoff, partially sucking a passenger through the opening and forcing the plane to divert back to Thessaloniki.
Regulatory Response
- EASA said in a statement it is aware of the event and has appointed a technical advisor to the investigation.
- The agency said it is in contact with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which certified the aircraft's design, and with Boeing.
- EASA said it will follow the situation closely and take any continued airworthiness action needed to ensure safety.
International Cooperation
North Macedonia is leading the probe as the incident occurred over its airspace, with Boeing assisting the investigation and the FAA standing ready to support.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet; Editing by Susan Fenton)