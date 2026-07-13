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Finance

Russian missiles strike Kyiv, senior Ukrainian officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Russian missiles strike Kyiv, but no casualties, Ukrainian officials say

Details of the Missile Strikes and Aftermath

Attack on Kyiv

July 13 (Reuters) - Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with missiles early on Tuesday, triggering fires in widely separated districts of the city, senior officials said.

Air Alert and Immediate Response

The air alert in the city was lifted after about 50 minutes. No casualties were reported.

Damage in Holosiivskyi District

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, said two storage areas were hit and set on fire in the Holosiivskyi district just outside the city centre.

Impact in Eastern Suburb

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said drone debris had hit the ground in an open area in an eastern suburb and cars had been set ablaze.

Eyewitness Accounts

Reuters witnesses reported several explosions in the city.

Attacks in Other Ukrainian Cities

Zaporizhzhia Drone Strikes

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Russian drones struck residential and other areas, injuring 11 people, emergency services said.

Kharkiv Region Incident

A drone attack in a town outside Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city in the northeast, injured six people, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Franklin Paul, Daniel Wallis and Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Missile strikes triggered fires in storage facilities in the Holosiivskyi district, while drone debris in eastern suburbs set cars ablaze — Kyiv officials confirmed.
  • The attack underscores Ukraine’s ongoing air‑defence challenges amid sustained Russian aerial bombardments of Kyiv in recent weeks (investing.com).
  • This comes amid one of the deadliest weeks for Kyiv in recent months, following major strikes on July 2 that killed at least 21 people and damaged over 130 buildings (theprint.in).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kyiv on July 13?
Russian forces attacked Kyiv with missiles, causing fires in several city districts according to officials.
Which areas in Kyiv were affected by the missile strikes?
Storage areas in Holosiivskyi district and an open area in an eastern suburb were hit, resulting in fires and cars being set ablaze.
Who confirmed the missile attacks on Kyiv?
Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, and Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the strikes and their impact.
Were air defence units active during the attack on Kyiv?
Yes, air defence units were reported to be in action during the missile attacks according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Were there any eyewitness reports from the scene in Kyiv?
Reuters witnesses reported hearing several explosions in various parts of the city during the attack.

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