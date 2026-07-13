Russian missiles strike Kyiv, but no casualties, Ukrainian officials say

Details of the Missile Strikes and Aftermath

Attack on Kyiv

July 13 (Reuters) - Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with missiles early on Tuesday, triggering fires in widely separated districts of the city, senior officials said.

Air Alert and Immediate Response

The air alert in the city was lifted after about 50 minutes. No casualties were reported.

Damage in Holosiivskyi District

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, said two storage areas were hit and set on fire in the Holosiivskyi district just outside the city centre.

Impact in Eastern Suburb

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said drone debris had hit the ground in an open area in an eastern suburb and cars had been set ablaze.

Eyewitness Accounts

Reuters witnesses reported several explosions in the city.

Attacks in Other Ukrainian Cities

Zaporizhzhia Drone Strikes

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Russian drones struck residential and other areas, injuring 11 people, emergency services said.

Kharkiv Region Incident

A drone attack in a town outside Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city in the northeast, injured six people, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Franklin Paul, Daniel Wallis and Jamie Freed)