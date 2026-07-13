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Finance

Shutterstock CEO Hennessy steps down weeks after failed Getty deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Shutterstock CEO Paul Hennessy Resigns After Getty Merger Collapse

Leadership Changes and Aftermath of Failed Getty Images Merger

July 13 (Reuters) - Shutterstock said on Monday Paul Hennessy had stepped down as chief executive officer and board member, effective immediately.

Key Details of the Resignation

Here are some details:

Failed Merger with Getty Images

• Last month, Shutterstock's planned $3.7 billion merger with rival Getty Images collapsed after the UK competition regulator required it to sell its editorial business to secure approval.

Interim Leadership Appointment

• Shutterstock's finance chief Rik Powell will take over as interim CEO while continuing as CFO during the transition.

SEC Filing and Departure Circumstances

• In an SEC filing, the company said Hennessy's departure was not related to any disagreements with the company over its operations, policies or practices.

Paul Hennessy's Tenure at Shutterstock

• Hennessy leaves the company after four years as CEO, having joined Shutterstock in 2022, prior to which he was chief executive of pre-owned car retailer Vroom.

Future Plans for Shutterstock

• Shutterstock's board plans to engage an adviser to help it plan the way forward.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Paul Hennessy stepped down immediately as CEO and board member on July 13, 2026, with CFO Rik Powell named interim CEO while retaining CFO duties.
  • The $3.7 billion merger with Getty Images collapsed in early July 2026 after UK antitrust regulators demanded Shutterstock’s editorial business be sold—a condition Getty rejected despite conditional approval for the deal. (apnews.com)
  • Hennessy’s departure was stated not to involve any disputes over company operations or policies, and Shutterstock’s board is now seeking external advisory support to chart its next steps. (investor.shutterstock.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shutterstock CEO Paul Hennessy step down?
Paul Hennessy stepped down as CEO and board member effective immediately. His departure followed the failed $3.7 billion merger with Getty Images and was not related to disagreements within the company.
Who is the interim CEO of Shutterstock?
Rik Powell, Shutterstock's finance chief, has been appointed as interim CEO while continuing his role as CFO during the transition.
What happened to the Shutterstock-Getty merger?
The planned $3.7 billion merger between Shutterstock and Getty Images collapsed after UK regulators required the sale of Shutterstock's editorial business to secure approval.
Was Paul Hennessy's resignation related to company issues?
According to an SEC filing, Hennessy's departure was not due to disagreements over Shutterstock’s operations, policies, or practices.
How long was Paul Hennessy CEO of Shutterstock?
Paul Hennessy served as CEO of Shutterstock for four years, joining the company in 2022 after his role at Vroom.

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