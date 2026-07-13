Shutterstock CEO Paul Hennessy Resigns After Getty Merger Collapse

Leadership Changes and Aftermath of Failed Getty Images Merger

July 13 (Reuters) - Shutterstock said on Monday Paul Hennessy had stepped down as chief executive officer and board member, effective immediately.

Key Details of the Resignation

Here are some details:

Failed Merger with Getty Images

• Last month, Shutterstock's planned $3.7 billion merger with rival Getty Images collapsed after the UK competition regulator required it to sell its editorial business to secure approval.

Interim Leadership Appointment

• Shutterstock's finance chief Rik Powell will take over as interim CEO while continuing as CFO during the transition.

SEC Filing and Departure Circumstances

• In an SEC filing, the company said Hennessy's departure was not related to any disagreements with the company over its operations, policies or practices.

Paul Hennessy's Tenure at Shutterstock

• Hennessy leaves the company after four years as CEO, having joined Shutterstock in 2022, prior to which he was chief executive of pre-owned car retailer Vroom.

Future Plans for Shutterstock

• Shutterstock's board plans to engage an adviser to help it plan the way forward.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)