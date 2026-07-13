Ukraine to Locally Produce French Missiles and Acquire Rafale Jets, Macron Announces

France Deepens Defense Cooperation with Ukraine

Macron's Announcement on Defense Production

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France would allow Ukraine to produce French-made cruise missiles, precision guided bombs and air defence interceptor missiles after Kyiv ordered next generation Franco-Italian air defence systems and Rafale fighter jets.

Bilateral Roadmap and Defense Agreements

"Earlier this afternoon President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy and I agreed on a roadmap between our two countries, implementing what had been agreed in principle last November regarding our bilateral defense cooperation," Macron said at a news conference following a meeting of some 25 leaders in Paris.

Licensing Production to Ukraine

Macron's announcement marked the first time France has agreed to licence production to Ukraine, a move that would enable it to ramp up stocks at a time when Russia is intensifying strikes on the country.

Key Weapons and Systems Involved

The production centres around AASM precision-guided air-to-ground bombs, Aster air-defence interceptor missiles and SCALP, long-range air-launched cruise missiles, which Britain also produces.

Additional Military Support

Macron said radar systems were also being ceded to Ukraine. He said Zelenskiy had also ordered the delivery of next generation SAMP-T air defence systems, which would follow deliveries of the older version and a batch of missiles.

Delivery of Rafale Jets and Multinational Exercises

Sixteen Rafale warplanes would also be delivered with a view to operating in Ukraine's skies by 2028-2029, Macron said.

Macron also said Ukraine's allies had agreed to begin military exercises in countries neighbouring Ukraine as part of a plan for a multinational force that would deploy once there is a ceasefire with Russia.

(Reporting by John Irish, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)