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Ukraine to produce French missiles, orders war planes, Macron says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine to produce French missiles, orders war planes, Macron says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Ukraine to Locally Produce French Missiles and Acquire Rafale Jets, Macron Announces

France Deepens Defense Cooperation with Ukraine

Macron's Announcement on Defense Production

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France would allow Ukraine to produce French-made cruise missiles, precision guided bombs and air defence interceptor missiles after Kyiv ordered next generation Franco-Italian air defence systems and Rafale fighter jets.

Bilateral Roadmap and Defense Agreements

"Earlier this afternoon President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy and I agreed on a roadmap between our two countries, implementing what had been agreed in principle last November regarding our bilateral defense cooperation," Macron said at a news conference following a meeting of some 25 leaders in Paris.

Licensing Production to Ukraine

Macron's announcement marked the first time France has agreed to licence production to Ukraine, a move that would enable it to ramp up stocks at a time when Russia is intensifying strikes on the country.

Key Weapons and Systems Involved

The production centres around AASM precision-guided air-to-ground bombs, Aster air-defence interceptor missiles and SCALP, long-range air-launched cruise missiles, which Britain also produces.

Additional Military Support

Macron said radar systems were also being ceded to Ukraine. He said Zelenskiy had also ordered the delivery of next generation SAMP-T air defence systems, which would follow deliveries of the older version and a batch of missiles.

Delivery of Rafale Jets and Multinational Exercises

Sixteen Rafale warplanes would also be delivered with a view to operating in Ukraine's skies by 2028-2029, Macron said.

Macron also said Ukraine's allies had agreed to begin military exercises in countries neighbouring Ukraine as part of a plan for a multinational force that would deploy once there is a ceasefire with Russia.

(Reporting by John Irish, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

Key Takeaways

  • France will permit Ukraine to manufacture French‑made precision weapons and air‑defence systems domestically—with a new roadmap agreed between Macron and Zelenskiy.
  • Ukraine has ordered next‑gen SAMP‑T air‑defence batteries and 16 Rafale fighter jets, aiming to have them deployed by 2028–2029.
  • Allies also plan joint military exercises near Ukraine as part of a future multinational peace‑time force following any ceasefire.

Frequently Asked Questions

What military equipment will Ukraine produce under the new France-Ukraine agreement?
Ukraine will produce French-made cruise missiles, precision guided bombs, and air defence interceptor missiles.
What new defense systems is Ukraine acquiring from France and Italy?
Ukraine has ordered next generation Franco-Italian SAMP-T air defence systems and Rafale fighter jets.
When are Rafale warplanes expected to be operational in Ukraine?
Sixteen Rafale jets are expected to operate in Ukraine's skies by 2028-2029.
What is the significance of France licensing production to Ukraine?
It marks the first time France has allowed Ukraine to locally produce advanced French military equipment, boosting Ukraine's stockpiles.
What steps are Ukraine's allies taking besides supplying equipment?
Ukraine's allies have agreed to begin military exercises in neighboring countries as part of a multinational force plan.

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