Hapag-Lloyd raises annual outlook on strong demand, freight rates

Hapag-Lloyd Increases Annual Earnings Forecast Driven by Strong Demand and Freight Rates
Hapag-Lloyd Raises Financial Year Outlook
July 13 (Reuters) - German shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd on Monday raised its outlook for the financial year, citing strong market demand and positive freight rate developments.
Updated Earnings Forecast
Hapag-Lloyd said it now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the full year to be in the range of $2.7 billion to $3.7 billion, up from its previous forecast of $1.1 billion to $3.1 billion.
Previous vs. Revised Forecast
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)