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French government to face no-confidence vote over heatwave handling - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French government to face no-confidence vote over heatwave handling

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Politics France Climate Environment

French Government Faces No-Confidence Motion on Extreme Heatwave Response

Political Fallout and Public Health Impact of the June Heatwave

No-Confidence Motion Filed by Green Party

PARIS, July 2 (Reuters) - French Green party lawmakers on Thursday filed a no-confidence motion against the government over its handling of a severe heatwave in late June, as the country braces for a third possible bout of extreme temperatures next week.

Support and Expected Discussion

The motion, backed by 32 Green lawmakers, 25 hard-left France Unbowed lawmakers and one Socialist lawmaker, was expected to be discussed at the National Assembly on July 6, a spokesperson for the Green party at the National Assembly told Reuters.

Government Stability and Political Reactions

  • The bid to topple Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's minority government is unlikely to succeed.
  • The National Rally has already said it will not back the motion. The Socialists have not supported any of the no-confidence motions filed against Lecornu since he took office last year.
  • Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said on Wednesday ahead of the motion's filing: "There is a government managing the crisis and there are political forces fueling the crisis by introducing the motion."

Heatwave Conditions and Health Consequences

Temperature Trends and Forecasts

  • Though temperatures have started to drop from record-high levels, they are still around 30 degrees Celsius (86°F) in much of the country and are expected to rise ​again at the weekend, national weather forecaster Meteo France has said.

Excess Deaths and Official Statements

  • France has recorded at least 1,000 excess deaths during the blistering heatwave that has swept Europe since June 20, the public health agency said on Sunday, warning that the true figure was likely to be higher.
Political Accountability and Disputed Figures
  • During questions at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Cyriele Chatelain, who leads the Green party at the National Assembly, said the government bore some responsibility for the deaths during the heatwave.
  • Some Green lawmakers have suggested that as many as 10,000 people may have died in the heatwave, which Lecornu angrily challenged as "scandalous" and "undignified".

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Elizabetg Pineau)

Key Takeaways

  • Green, France Unbowed, and one Socialist MP have jointly filed the no‑confidence motion—scheduled for debate on July 6—but it faces slim odds, especially without backing from National Rally or the Socialists.
  • France recorded approximately 1,000 excess deaths since June 24 due to the record heatwave; the elderly (65+) and at‑home fatalities, especially in Île‑de‑France, have seen sharp increases, while emergency calls surged (some regions saw 75% spikes).
  • The government, dealing with a fragile minority situation since Lecornu’s return in September 2025, framed the motion as politicizing a crisis they are actively managing—even as warnings grow about further heat next week.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the French government facing a no-confidence vote?
Green party lawmakers filed a no-confidence motion over the government's handling of a severe heatwave in late June.
How many lawmakers support the no-confidence motion?
The motion is backed by 32 Green party lawmakers, 25 France Unbowed lawmakers, and one Socialist lawmaker.
Has the National Rally party supported the no-confidence motion?
No, the National Rally party has already said it will not support the motion.
How many excess deaths has France recorded during the heatwave?
France has recorded at least 1,000 excess deaths, with some estimates by Green lawmakers suggesting up to 10,000.
What has been the government response to the death toll claims?
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu challenged the higher death toll estimates as 'scandalous' and 'undignified.'

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