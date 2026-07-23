GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK police sorry for 'missed opportunity' to stop deadly synagogue attack as associate jailed - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

UK police sorry for 'missed opportunity' to stop deadly synagogue attack as associate jailed

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Crime UK News Terrorism security

Police Apologize for Missed Opportunity in Deadly Manchester Synagogue Attack

Overview of the Manchester Synagogue Attack and Police Response

By Sam Tobin

Background of the Attack

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - British police apologised on Thursday for a "missed opportunity" to possibly stop a deadly attack on a Manchester synagogue last year, as an associate of the attacker was jailed for helping carry out earlier reconnaissance on a UK defence site.

Mohammad Asim Bashir, 31, last month admitted driving Jihad Al-Shamie to the UK Defence Academy in Oxfordshire, central England, in August 2025 to carry out hostile reconnaissance.

Sentencing and Terrorist Planning

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb sentenced Bashir on Thursday to a minimum of 17 years in prison, describing him as a "committed jihadist" who had enthusiastically planned a terrorist attack with Al-Shamie.

Messages between Bashir and Al-Shamie included discussions about violence and revealed their antisemitic views.

Details of the Synagogue Attack

Six weeks after their trip to Oxfordshire, Al-Shamie drove a car into pedestrians before attacking people with a knife at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. One Jewish worshipper died from stab wounds and another was accidentally shot dead by the police.

Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent, told police he was acting for Islamic State before officers shot him dead.

Police and Legal Proceedings

Prosecutors said at Bashir's sentencing at Manchester Crown Court this week that Al-Shamie was arrested twice before his fatal attack; in February 2025 for allegedly breaching a non-molestation order and again in September for an alleged rape.

His mobile devices were seized but it was not until after Al-Shamie's attack that the material on them was examined, the court heard.

Police Statement and Apology

Chief Constable Stephen Watson from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in a statement that he was "deeply sorry" that the force did not review the data which contained significant evidence of Al-Shamie's mindset.

'A MISSED OPPORTUNITY'

"It is clear that our not having reviewed the data available to us prior to the attack constitutes a missed opportunity," Watson said.

Further Details and Aftermath

Prosecutors said Bashir had driven Al-Shamie on a 10-hour round trip from Manchester to the UK Defence Academy, which provides defence and security education to armed forces and government personnel, in August 2025.

In October that year, Al-Shamie attacked the Heaton Park synagogue before calling police and saying: "I pledge allegiance to the Islamic State and I have killed two Jews."

GMP's Watson said it was for the Independent Office for Police Conduct and inquests into the deaths to "determine the impact of not reviewing the contents of the devices".

"There can, however, be little doubt that the information contained within these devices would have inspired further investigative action," he added.

(Reporting by Sam TobinEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Greater Manchester Police apologised for not examining seized mobile device data from Jihad Al‑Shamie, calling it a “missed opportunity” to preempt the synagogue attack (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Mohammad Asim Bashir pleaded guilty in June 2026 to aiding hostile reconnaissance by driving Al‑Shamie to the UK Defence Academy in August 2025; he received a minimum 17‑year prison sentence (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Jihad Al‑Shamie, a 35‑year‑old British citizen of Syrian descent, launched a terror attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on October 2, 2025, killing two worshippers before being shot dead; he had pledged allegiance to Islamic State during the assault (counterterrorism.police.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK police apologize in relation to the Manchester synagogue attack?
Police admitted they did not review key evidence on a suspect's device before the incident, which was a missed opportunity to prevent the attack.
Who was sentenced for involvement in the Manchester synagogue attack?
Mohammad Asim Bashir was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years for helping plan the attack and conducting reconnaissance.
What role did Mohammad Asim Bashir play in the attack?
Bashir drove the main attacker to a UK defence site and helped plan the terrorist attack.
How many people died in the Manchester synagogue attack?
Two people died—one from stab wounds and another was accidentally shot by police.
What evidence did police fail to review before the synagogue attack?
Police failed to examine mobile devices containing discussions about violence and antisemitic views that could have prompted further investigation.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for More than 10,000 evacuated in southwestern France as wildfire spreads

More than 10,000 evacuated in southwestern France as wildfire spreads

Image for BT on track to meet connection targets, annual guidance

BT on track to meet connection targets, annual guidance

Image for Exclusive-Iran strikes on CIA facilities prompt questions about possible Russian role

Exclusive-Iran strikes on CIA facilities prompt questions about possible Russian role

Image for Rome to offer free cinema screenings as refuge from summer heat

Rome to offer free cinema screenings as refuge from summer heat

Image for French modelling scout linked to Epstein found dead

French modelling scout linked to Epstein found dead

Image for Vatican denies decision made in abuse trial against artist priest Rupnik

Vatican denies decision made in abuse trial against artist priest Rupnik

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Protesters clash with Albanian police in demonstrations triggered by Kushner resort plan
Protesters clash with Albanian police in demonstrations triggered by Kushner resort plan
Image for Byzantine gold objects help archaeologists uncover past of ship wrecked off Croatia
Byzantine gold objects help archaeologists uncover past of ship wrecked off Croatia
Image for In wildfire-ravaged Spain, farmers revive native sheep and cows to graze on flammable plants
In wildfire-ravaged Spain, farmers revive native sheep and cows to graze on flammable plants
Image for Rubio says US committed to helping end Ukraine war after meeting Lavrov
Rubio says US committed to helping end Ukraine war after meeting Lavrov
Image for Sweden's far right party says it won the arguments. Now it wants a share of power
Sweden's far right party says it won the arguments. Now it wants a share of power
Image for Sweden's far-right leader Akesson brought fringe party to brink of power
Sweden's far-right leader Akesson brought fringe party to brink of power
Image for Israelis fear Saudi nuclear deal could ignite Mideast arms race
Israelis fear Saudi nuclear deal could ignite Mideast arms race
Image for Houthis say they attacked Saudi tankers in the Red Sea, threatening new chokepoint in Iran war
Houthis say they attacked Saudi tankers in the Red Sea, threatening new chokepoint in Iran war
Image for Top diplomats gather for security forum in Southeast Asia
Top diplomats gather for security forum in Southeast Asia
Image for Russia bans night vessel movement at Novorossiysk port, industry sources say
Russia bans night vessel movement at Novorossiysk port, industry sources say
Image for Patchy warnings, outdated plans left victims of Spanish wildfire to fend for themselves
Patchy warnings, outdated plans left victims of Spanish wildfire to fend for themselves
Image for Russia says it struck Ukrainian ports and ships
Russia says it struck Ukrainian ports and ships
View All Headlines Posts