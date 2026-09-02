Two People Suffer Minor Injuries in Blast at Train Station in Southern Germany
Incident Details and Context
Explosion at Augsburg Train Station
MUNICH, Sept 2 (Reuters) - An unknown object exploded at a train station in the southern city of Augsburg on Wednesday, German police said, adding that two people sustained minor injuries.
Location of the Blast
The blast occurred in a building passageway, Bavaria state police said.
About Augsburg
Augsburg is a regional transport hub around 55 kilometres (35 miles) northwest of Munich.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Ayhan Uyanik, writing by Thomas SeythalEditing by Ludwig Burger)