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UK pledges additional £50 million to help contain Ebola outbreak in Congo - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK pledges additional £50 million to help contain Ebola outbreak in Congo

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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UK Provides £50 Million More to Support Ebola Response in Congo

Britain Increases Funding for Ebola Outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo

Overview of the Funding Announcement

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it would provide more than £50 million ($67.56 million) in new funding to support efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where confirmed cases have surpassed 6,000 in the country's largest-ever epidemic.

Previous and Current Contributions

• Britain allocated up to £20 million to the Ebola response in May, and the latest funding brings its total contribution to £78 million.

Allocation of Funds

• The funding will support disease surveillance, frontline health workers, treatment access, infection control, community outreach and safe burials, Britain's Foreign Office said.

Deployment of Public Health Experts

• British public health experts have been deployed in Congo to support the efforts.

Official Statements

• "As the outbreak intensifies, we are accelerating our response to match the pace and scale of the challenge," Britain's Minister for Africa Kirsty McNeill said.

Background on the Ebola Epidemic

Details of the Outbreak

• The epidemic - the second-largest and fastest-spreading on record - was caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which there are no approved vaccines or treatments.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7401 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • The additional £50 million announced on Sept 1 raises the UK’s total Ebola response funding in the DRC to £78 million, following an earlier £20 million allocation in May (per Reuters report and UK government confirmation) (gov.uk).
  • The funding will bolster efforts in disease surveillance, frontline health worker support, infection control, community outreach, treatment access, and safe burials—with British public health experts already deployed to assist (gov.uk).
  • The outbreak, driven by the rare Bundibugyo strain for which no approved vaccine or treatment exists, is now the largest in DRC history and the second-largest Ebola epidemic globally, exceeding 6,000 confirmed cases and spreading across multiple provinces and dozens of health zones (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much additional funding has the UK pledged to fight Ebola in Congo?
The UK has pledged more than £50 million in new funding to contain the Ebola outbreak in Congo.
What is the total UK contribution to the Ebola response in Congo?
With the latest pledge, Britain's total contribution is £78 million.
How will the UK funding be used in Congo's Ebola response?
Funding will support disease surveillance, health workers, treatment, infection control, outreach, and safe burials.
What role are British public health experts playing in Congo?
British experts have been deployed to support efforts on the ground against the Ebola outbreak.

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