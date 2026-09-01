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More than 10 EU countries willing to contribute to Lebanon mission - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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More than 10 EU countries willing to contribute to Lebanon mission

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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International Relations Defense Middle East European Union security

EU Nations to Support Lebanese Armed Forces with New Mission Initiative

EU Plans and International Efforts to Strengthen Lebanese Security

EU Commitment to Lebanese Armed Forces

BRUSSELS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - More than 10 European Union members are willing to contribute resources and people to a planned ​mission to advise and train Lebanon's armed forces, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday.

The proposed mission stems from the EU studying ways to strengthen Lebanese forces to help free up the Lebanese ​army to focus on disarming the armed group Hezbollah.

Background: Disarming Hezbollah and Regional Security

Western countries have long called for Lebanon to disarm the Iran-backed group, and doing so is a central component of a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel aimed at ending a war that has run in parallel with the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

UNIFIL Mandate and Transition Plans

The mandate of a U.N. force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, is set to expire at the end of 2026, and it ​is expected to begin a year-long drawdown and withdrawal.

EU Mission Objectives and Timeline

"The EU is not seeking to replace UNIFIL," Kallas told reporters in Ireland following a gathering of European defence ministers.

"Our objective is to strengthen the Lebanese armed forces and the ability of the Lebanese state to provide security across its territory," she said, adding that planning is progressing well.

An EU official told Reuters that the bloc's aim is to establish the mission in mid-October and then deploy personnel in late 2026 or early 2027. 

Kallas did not provide detail on which EU countries would be involved.

France’s Role and International Conference Proposal

France has been trying for several months to organise an international conference that would aim to strengthen the Lebanese armed forces, and also proposed creating an international force as part of efforts to replace UNIFIL.

Challenges and Outlook for Lebanon’s Security Future

A senior Western diplomat told Reuters on Tuesday there was limited prospect for major decisions on Lebanon's future before Israel's election in late October. The diplomat also said there was little chance of progress without any clear strengthening of the Lebanese armed forces that would enable them to move into areas previously controlled by Hezbollah.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Lili Bayer and John IrishEditing by Alex Richardson and Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • More than 10 EU member states have committed willingness to support the new mission in Lebanon with manpower and resources, according to Kaja Kallas on 1 September 2026 (devdiscourse.com).
  • The proposed EU mission aims to strengthen Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces, enabling the army to prioritize disarming Hezbollah, and is explicitly not intended to replace UNIFIL (devdiscourse.com).
  • UNIFIL’s mandate expires on 31 December 2026, followed by a year‑long drawdown and withdrawal; the EU’s mission is proposed for mid‑October approval, with deployment expected in late 2026 or early 2027 (unifil.unmissions.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which EU countries are joining the mission in Lebanon?
More than 10 EU member states are willing to contribute, but specific countries have not been named.
What is the goal of the planned EU mission in Lebanon?
The mission aims to advise and train the Lebanese armed forces and strengthen Lebanon's ability to maintain security across its territory.
When will the EU mission to Lebanon be established and deploy personnel?
The EU aims to establish the mission in mid-October, with deployment expected in late 2026 or early 2027.
Is the EU mission intended to replace UNIFIL in Lebanon?
The EU does not intend to replace UNIFIL but to strengthen the Lebanese armed forces as UNIFIL's mandate ends.
Why is disarming Hezbollah central to the EU's Lebanon mission?
Disarming Hezbollah is key for a lasting ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel and strengthens national Lebanese security.

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