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Putin says Russia is winning on battlefield, won't negotiate with 'terrorists' - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin says Russia is winning on battlefield, won't negotiate with 'terrorists'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics Russia Ukraine War

Putin Claims Russia Advances in Ukraine, Rules Out Talks With Kyiv Leadership

Putin's Statements on the Ukraine Conflict

Russian Progress and Battlefield Claims

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was winning the war in Ukraine and portrayed the Ukrainian leadership as "terrorists" with whom it was not possible for Moscow to negotiate.

Putin, in his most detailed comments on the war for many weeks, acknowledged that Ukrainian attacks inside Russia had inflicted real damage and said that drones posed a particular challenge.

But he said that Russia was advancing on the battlefield and told reporters: "I have no doubt the enemy will crumble."

He declined to say when that would happen.

Military Mobilisation and Territorial Gains

Rumours that Russia would be forced to order a new military mobilisation were "utter nonsense," he said.

 Russian troops had captured 270 square km (168 square miles) of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine in August and a large group of Ukrainian troops were surrounded, Putin said.

Reuters could not independently verify his statement.

Strategic Advances and Threats

Russia continues to advance towards the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, Putin said, adding that Moscow's forces were preparing to launch massive strikes against energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Drone Attacks and Airspace Threats

Putin said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's warning to airlines that Ukrainian drones would effectively shut down Russian airspace sounded like "state terrorism" and that Moscow would find a way to respond if it happened.

Negotiations and Diplomatic Stance

Speaking at a news conference after a summit in Kyrgyzstan, Putin said it was not possible to negotiate with "terrorists".

Potential for Future Talks

He also said, however, that Moscow was open to "concrete" talks on settling the Ukraine conflict if new momentum could be injected.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Ksenia Orlova, Maxim Rodionov, Filipp Lebedev, Darya Korsunskaya, Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Andrew Osborn, writing by Mark TrevelyanEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Putin claimed Russia captured 270 square km in Donetsk region in August and encircled a Ukrainian formation, though Reuters could not verify this independently (gvwire.com).
  • He asserted confidence that the 'enemy will crumble', ruled out new mobilization rumors as 'utter nonsense', and emphasized ongoing advances toward Sloviansk and Kramatorsk (gvwire.com).
  • Putin portrayed Ukrainian drone warnings to airlines as 'state terrorism' and said Moscow would respond; he also dismissed negotiating with ‘terrorists’ but expressed openness to 'concrete' peace talks if new momentum emerged (gvwire.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Putin say about the war in Ukraine?
Putin stated that Russia is advancing on the battlefield in Ukraine and expressed confidence that the enemy would crumble.
Why did Putin refuse negotiations with Ukraine?
Putin said Russia could not negotiate with 'terrorists', referring to the Ukrainian leadership.
Has Russia made recent territorial gains in Ukraine?
According to Putin, Russian troops captured 270 square km of the Donetsk region in August.
What challenges did Putin mention regarding Ukrainian attacks?
Putin noted that Ukrainian drone attacks and strikes inside Russia have caused damage and pose a particular challenge.
Is Russia planning a new military mobilisation?
Putin dismissed rumours of a new military mobilisation as 'utter nonsense'.

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