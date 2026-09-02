GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
US and Iran exchange attacks as lull in war appears over - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

US and Iran exchange attacks as lull in war appears over

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Defense

US and Iran Resume Hostilities After Weeks of Relative Calm in Ongoing Conflict

Renewed Escalation and Impact on Regional Stability

WASHINGTON/CAIRO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. and Iran found themselves back in a war footing on Wednesday after the most significant exchange in weeks, with Washington threatening even more devastating strikes while Iran protested an attack that it said killed five and wounded dozens of civilians at a wedding.

US Military Actions and Iranian Responses

The U.S. military's Central Command said it completed a wave of strikes against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets on Tuesday including air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine-laying capabilities, and communications sites.

Iranian media reported attacks on multiple targets around the country on Tuesday, many near the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has been threatening oil tankers that dare transit the narrow waterway without authorization.

Iran's Counterattacks and Regional Tensions

Iran in turn said it struck U.S. assets in Jordan and Iraq, according to official statements, while Iranian media reports said it also attacked Bahrain. Although the IRGC said it killed a large number of U.S. forces in Jordan, two U.S. officials told Reuters there had not been any casualties, according to initial assessments. 

Jordan's armed forces said its air defense systems dealt with 13 ballistic missiles that entered the kingdom's airspace, 10 of which were intercepted and three fell in remote areas. Bahrain said Iranian drones were intercepted and destroyed.

The IRGC also said its ground forces carried out combined missile and drone attacks on U.S. bases in Erbil in northern Iraq, killing several U.S. personnel. Neither Iraq nor the U.S. had confirmed the attack.

Breakdown of Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostilities

The exchange of fire marked the first serious combat since July, ending a period in which the warring parties withheld fire but also showed little interest in returning to negotiations.

The lull came as the conflict appeared to be draining both sides. Iran's already ailing economy has been battered by war and its conventional military forces have been degraded. Meanwhile, with U.S. President Donald Trump confronting higher fuel prices ahead of November congressional elections, the U.S. Army has used up much of its global stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles, Reuters reported last month, raising concerns about the military's readiness for future conflicts.

Nonetheless, the renewal of hostilities produced another exchange of defiant statements.

Political Rhetoric and Threats

"I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing," Trump said. "They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?"

Iran threatened the U.S. and its allies.

"We warn that the continuation of American evil in the region will be met with heavier, more widespread, and devastating responses, and any country that cooperates with the aggressive American army must accept its dangerous consequences," Iran's joint military command said in a statement.

Civilian Casualties and Humanitarian Concerns

Five Killed at Wedding

In what could be one of the more significant cases of civilian casualties in the war, five people were killed and 50 wounded at a wedding near Sirik, a coastal area on the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Red Crescent reported. The Mehr news agency said a 4-year-old child was among those killed, while the IRNA news agency, citing a provincial official, put the number of wounded at 68. 

U.S. officials have yet to comment on the incident.

Previous Incidents and Ongoing Investigations

"This cruelty cannot be separated from the chain of atrocities that preceded it," Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement, citing incidents including the blast at a school in Minab that killed 160 people at a girls' school on the first day of the war.

The Pentagon has yet to issue an official finding on the Minab strike, but it may have been the ‌result of U.S. use of outdated targeting data, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The foreign ministry statement pledged that Iran would respond to "these savage crimes with firmness."

"Those governments and international institutions that remain silent in the face of such barbarism, or seek to justify such acts, must understand that their silence is not neutrality," Iran said. "Those who remain silent today will not be immune to its consequences tomorrow."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Additional reporting by Parisa Hafez in Dubai, Idrees Ali and Daphne Psaledakis in Washington, and Yasmine Ghania and Muhammad Al Gebaly in Cairo; Writing by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • On September 1, 2026, U.S. Central Command completed a wave of precision strikes on IRGC air defense, radar, maritime, mine-laying and communications sites across southern Iran, notably near the Strait of Hormuz (centcom.mil).
  • Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at U.S. assets in Jordan—and reportedly in Iraq and Bahrain—though the U.S. assessed no casualties. Jordan intercepted 13 missiles, 10 destroyed and 3 falling in remote areas (investing.com).
  • A U.S. strike struck a wedding ceremony in Kuhestak (Sirik County), killing at least four to five people—including a child—and wounding more than 50, according to Iranian officials and the Red Crescent (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the renewed exchange of attacks between the US and Iran?
The most significant exchange in weeks occurred after US strikes on IRGC targets and subsequent Iranian retaliatory attacks on US assets, ending a period of reduced hostilities.
Where did the recent US and Iranian military strikes take place?
US strikes hit targets across Iran, especially near the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran targeted US assets in Jordan, Iraq, and reportedly Bahrain.
Were there civilian casualties in the latest attacks?
Yes, five people were killed and dozens wounded at a wedding near Sirik, Iran, according to Iranian sources and the Red Crescent.
What areas are impacted by these US-Iran clashes?
Clashes have impacted regions including Iran, Jordan, Iraq, Bahrain, and the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit point.
How have both sides responded to the renewed hostilities?
Both US and Iranian officials issued defiant statements, with the US asserting control over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran promising further retaliation.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Asian markets tumble as US-Iran fighting lifts oil and bond yields

Asian markets tumble as US-Iran fighting lifts oil and bond yields

Image for US launches new strikes on Iran and Tehran hits back in widening conflict

US launches new strikes on Iran and Tehran hits back in widening conflict

Image for Dollar holds firm as Middle East hostilities lift oil 

Dollar holds firm as Middle East hostilities lift oil 

Image for Oil up nearly 1% as US and Iran trade fresh strikes

Oil up nearly 1% as US and Iran trade fresh strikes

Image for Zelenskiy says Ukrainian drones have effectively closed Russian airspace

Zelenskiy says Ukrainian drones have effectively closed Russian airspace

Image for G20 finance chiefs except China back action on distorted trade

G20 finance chiefs except China back action on distorted trade

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Kremlin adviser, papal envoy to discuss Ukraine humanitarian issues
Kremlin adviser, papal envoy to discuss Ukraine humanitarian issues
Image for Putin says Russia is winning on battlefield, will not negotiate with 'terrorists'
Putin says Russia is winning on battlefield, will not negotiate with 'terrorists'
Image for Belgian court orders trial for corruption, money laundering linked to Congo passport deal
Belgian court orders trial for corruption, money laundering linked to Congo passport deal
Image for UK pledges additional £50 million to help contain Ebola outbreak in Congo
UK pledges additional £50 million to help contain Ebola outbreak in Congo
Image for Ukraine parliament fails to pass parcel tax law tied to IMF, EU funding
Ukraine parliament fails to pass parcel tax law tied to IMF, EU funding
Image for Putin says Russia has advanced in Donetsk region, surrounded some Ukrainian troops
Putin says Russia has advanced in Donetsk region, surrounded some Ukrainian troops
Image for Israeli special forces capture Hamas official in raid on Gaza City
Israeli special forces capture Hamas official in raid on Gaza City
Image for Russia calls Germany's Leipzig drone attack claims false and an unprecedented escalation
Russia calls Germany's Leipzig drone attack claims false and an unprecedented escalation
Image for French singer Bruel cancels tour after protests over sex crime investigation
French singer Bruel cancels tour after protests over sex crime investigation
Image for German minister says Brandenburg power grid target of sabotage attack
German minister says Brandenburg power grid target of sabotage attack
Image for More than 10 EU countries willing to contribute to Lebanon mission
More than 10 EU countries willing to contribute to Lebanon mission
Image for US military says it is striking targets in Iran
US military says it is striking targets in Iran
View All Headlines Posts