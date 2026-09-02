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Denmark sends conscripts to Greenland as Arctic tensions grow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Geopolitics Defence Arctic NATO International Relations

Denmark Deploys Conscripts to Greenland as Arctic Tensions Escalate

Denmark's Strategic Military Response in the Arctic

Background and Recent Developments

KANGERLUSSUAQ, Greenland, Sept 2 (Reuters) - For the first time in recent history, Danish conscripts have been deployed to Greenland, as Denmark moves to bolster its presence in the Arctic after U.S. demands to acquire the territory.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly sought to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish island, citing national security concerns and accusing Copenhagen of neglecting Arctic defence. Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected the idea.

Conscription and Military Training Initiatives

Extended Conscription Programme

The conscripts are part of the first cohort under Denmark's new extended conscription programme, aimed at producing soldiers able to operate in one of the kingdom's most strategically important and challenging regions.

"It shows presence that we're here and not just thinking of our own skin. And also thinking of the people in Greenland," 19-year-old conscript David told Reuters.

Investment in Arctic Defence

Copenhagen has pledged billions of dollars to strengthen Arctic defences after Denmark's defence minister acknowledged years of underinvestment in the region.

"Of course, we are a part of a bigger picture of the strategic communication about Greenland, but our role here is just to continue the training of the conscripts, the soldiers, and get more experience with the training in the Arctic terrain and climate," company commander Captain Laura Jepsen said.

International Military Exercises and Geopolitical Tensions

Arctic Endurance and NATO's Arctic Sentry

The conscripts are taking part in Arctic Endurance, a Danish military exercise that trains soldiers for combat and survival in extreme cold-weather conditions.

The drill forms part of Arctic Sentry, a NATO mission launched this year to strengthen the alliance's Arctic presence and ease tensions within NATO after Trump's remarks about Greenland.

Russian and Chinese Activity in the Arctic

Russian Military Presence

Russia, which maintains the Arctic's largest military footprint, has criticised NATO's growing activity in the region, describing it as a direct security threat that increases the risk of confrontation.

China's Expanding Influence

China has increased its activity in the mineral-rich region, mostly in partnership with Moscow.

Life and Training in Greenland

Training north of the Arctic Circle, the conscripts moved through a landscape of bare rock and open expanses with no trees in sight.

"I think it sends a message that Denmark is reinforcing itself for the future," Anton, 22, one of the conscripts, said.

Additional Information

($1 = 6.4472 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Tim Barsoe in Kangerlussuaq, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Denmark’s extended conscription now includes deployment to Greenland as part of Arctic Endurance, a NATO-linked exercise under Arctic Sentry (forsvaret.dk)
  • The Arctic Sentry mission, launched in February 2026, integrates Denmark’s Arctic Endurance into NATO’s broader Arctic deterrence posture (nato.int)
  • Denmark is investing billions in Arctic defence, expanding military presence, developing infrastructure and enhancing capabilities in Greenland (heritage.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Denmark deployed conscripts to Greenland?
Denmark has deployed conscripts to Greenland to strengthen its Arctic presence, respond to US pressures, and boost defence in the region.
What is the purpose of the Arctic Endurance exercise?
Arctic Endurance is a Danish military exercise that trains soldiers in combat and survival skills for extreme Arctic conditions.
How has the US reacted to Greenland's strategic importance?
The US has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, citing national security and criticising Denmark for neglecting Arctic defence.
What is NATO's involvement in the Arctic region?
NATO has launched the Arctic Sentry mission to strengthen its presence and cooperation in the region amid rising geopolitical tensions.
How have Russia and China responded to increased Western activity in the Arctic?
Russia has criticised NATO's presence as a security threat, while China has expanded its regional activity, mainly partnering with Russia.

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