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Hopes of finding survivors dim a week after catastrophic Nepal flood - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hopes of finding survivors dim a week after catastrophic Nepal flood

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Disaster Rescue Climate Change

Hope Dims for Survivors a Week After Catastrophic Flood Devastates Nepal

Aftermath and Ongoing Challenges of the Nepal Flood Disaster

By Sahana , Bajracharya , Saurabh Sharma and Navesh Chitrakar

Fading Hopes for Missing Victims

KATHMANDU, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Hopes of finding more survivors among the thousands still missing in Nepal were fading, authorities said on Wednesday, a week after a glacier collapse in the Himalayas unleashed flash floods that devastated the mountainous nation.

At least 1,050 people have been killed and nearly 4,000 remain unaccounted for, with officials fearing many are buried under debris left by the floods that tore through towns and valleys near the Chinese border.

Across the border in Tibet, China's official toll has held steady since Sunday at 16 dead and 546 missing.

"The hope of finding survivors is decreasing," Phanindra Paudel, a senior official at the government’s National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC), said. "We pray and are hopeful. Hope is hope!"

Rescue Efforts and Hydropower Plant Operations

Rescuers are trying to find survivors believed to be trapped inside the tunnels of several hydroelectric plants, whose powerhouses have spaces and rooms for people to stay, army spokesperson Raja Ram Basnet said.

Authorities said 279 people had been rescued from the ruins of hydropower projects but at least 639 more were still missing, some of whom are believed to be trapped in tunnels.

Focus Shifting to Rehabilitation

FOCUS SHIFTING TO REHABILITATION

"Looking at the nature of the disaster and the area which has been hit by the flood, as days go by there are less chances of human survivors," Binoj Basnet, a retired senior army general who oversaw the search and rescue operation during the 2015 earthquake in which about 9,000 people were killed, said.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah said the focus would shift from search, rescue and relief operations towards rehabilitation and reconstruction.

"The government is now focusing on rehabilitation while working to protect the lives of people in the affected areas and providing necessary medical treatment and psychological counselling," Shah said in a late-night post on social media on Tuesday. 

Scale of Destruction and Debris

The disaster left at least 2.2 million tons of debris, according to a preliminary estimate by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), including parts of buildings, rocks, and sediment, the equivalent of six Empire State buildings.

"The amount of debris shows the scale of the destruction and the challenge communities face as they clear homes, roads and public spaces and begin to rebuild," it said.

Public Health Risk

PUBLIC HEALTH RISK

Concerns Over Disease and Displacement

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said aid agencies were "very concerned" about the growing public health risk from overcrowded shelters, contaminated water and damaged health facilities, particularly for women and children during the monsoon season.

About 3,900 people remain unaccounted for and nearly 3,500 people are living in 27 displacement sites across the hardest-hit districts of Nuwakot and Rasuwa, Dujarric told a regular U.N. press briefing on Tuesday. 

Government Response to Health Threats

Shah said his government had stepped up surveillance and response measures to prevent possible outbreaks of disease in flood-affected areas.

Climate Change Catalyst

CLIMATE CHANGE CATALYST

Future Risks and Global Responsibility

The Himalayan region faces severe risks from future glacial floods, a senior U.N. official said on Tuesday, a sentiment that Shah echoed in his post.

"Questions about why the ice and rock collapsed and how such a large volume of water was generated must be answered by the global community," Shah said.

China has linked the flood to climate change as well.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma, Sahana Bajracharya, Navesh Chitrakar, Saurabh Sharma and David R Brunnstrom, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, editing by Saad Sayeed)

Key Takeaways

  • Death toll has surpassed 1,000 on Nepal’s side; thousands remain missing, many feared buried under debris or trapped in hydropower tunnels (reutersconnect.com)
  • UNDP estimates at least 2.2 million tonnes of debris — equivalent to six Empire State Buildings — complicating rescue and recovery efforts (undp.org)
  • Flood underscores mounting climate-driven glacial instability; Nepal is shifting to rehabilitation while warning systems and resilience investments ramp up (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people are still missing after the Nepal flood?
Nearly 4,000 people remain unaccounted for a week after the devastating flood in Nepal.
What caused the catastrophic flood in Nepal?
A glacier collapse in the Himalayas unleashed flash floods, devastating towns and valleys near the Chinese border.
What is the current death toll from the Nepal flood?
At least 1,050 people have been confirmed dead following the disaster.
What challenges are faced in rescue and rehabilitation operations?
Large amounts of debris, the risk of disease outbreaks, and damaged infrastructure are major challenges.
Is climate change linked to the recent flood disaster in Nepal?
Yes, officials and experts have linked the increased risk of glacial floods in the Himalayas to climate change.

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