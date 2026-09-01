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Belgian court orders trial for corruption, money laundering linked to Congo passport deal - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belgian court orders trial for corruption, money laundering linked to Congo passport deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Belgian Court Orders Semlex and Others to Stand Trial in Congo Passport Scandal

By David Lewis and Charlotte Van Campenhout

Brussels Court Refers Semlex and Associates in Corruption Case

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Brussels court has ordered Belgian biometrics company Semlex and 13 other defendants to stand trial over alleged corruption, money laundering and tax fraud linked to a contract to produce passports in the Democratic Republic of Congo, civil parties involved in the case said.

Details of the Court Referral

A spokesperson for the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office confirmed that Semlex and an unspecified number of employees were among those referred by the prosecutor to the criminal court, without giving further details.

Civil Parties and Their Role

The civil parties, including 51 Congolese citizens and anti-corruption groups who filed a suit in 2020 to join an ongoing criminal investigation, said the decision by Brussels' Council Chamber on Monday would lead to the first trial of a Belgian company over alleged bribery of foreign public officials. Reuters could not immediately confirm the trial would be the first. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Background of the Allegations

Reuters reported in 2017 that millions of dollars from the production of Congo's biometric passports were being channelled offshore, including to a company linked to a relative of then-President Joseph Kabila. Authorities have not conclusively linked the company to the president's relative.

Reactions and Comments

Statements from Civil Parties

“We have a right to know where our money went. This trial will finally shed light on the matter,” Fred Bauma, a Congolese human rights activist and a claimant in the civil suit, said in a statement after the decision. 

Responses from Involved Parties

The Council Chamber did not respond to a request for comment. 

Semlex did not respond to an emailed request for comment. Francois Koning, a lawyer who has previously represented Semlex, declined to comment. Semlex said in a 2017 statement that it was the target of a smear campaign.

A person close to Kabila said the former president did not have any comment as he was not directly associated with the case. Kabila's relative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not find contact information for the company.

Reuters could not determine when a trial might take place. 

Financial Scheme and Its Impact

Scheme Led to $60 Million Diversion: Civil Parties

Semlex produced passports for Congo, the Central African country of 116 million people, between 2015 and 2025. Congo is one of the world's poorest countries by GDP per capita, despite its abundant mineral reserves.

Cost and Revenue Details

In 2017, Reuters reported the Semlex deal led to the cost of Congo's passports nearly doubling to $185 each and that $60 from the fee for each document issued went to the company owned by Kabila's relative.

At the time, Reuters was unable to determine how much money the Gulf company was paid.

The civil parties said on Monday the scheme is alleged to have resulted in the diversion of nearly $60 million, without giving further details.

Broader Implications for Belgian Justice

The court referral follows years of criticism from activists and the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development over Belgium's limited enforcement of overseas corruption cases.

The civil parties, who did not name the defendants other than Semlex, said the referral to court marked a significant step for the Belgian justice system, which they said had previously failed to sufficiently enforce anti-bribery laws. 

(Reporting by David Lewis and Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Historic referral: Semlex becomes the first Belgian company indicted in court for alleged corruption of foreign public officials, following the Brussels Council Chamber’s decision on 31 August 2026. (transparencybelgium.be)
  • Alleged scheme: The civil parties claim the passport contract inflated fees, with $60 per $185 passport diverted to an entity linked to a close associate of ex‑President Joseph Kabila — totaling nearly $60 million. (transparencybelgium.be)
  • Long‑running investigation: Initiated in 2017, investigators traced extensive financial flows, analyzed communications, and executed rogatory commissions in the DRC and UAE; 51 Congolese citizens and multiple rights groups joined as civil parties in 2020. (legali.cd)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is being tried in the Belgian Congo passport corruption case?
Belgian biometrics company Semlex and 13 other defendants will stand trial for alleged corruption, money laundering, and tax fraud linked to Congo passport production.
What is the amount involved in the Congo passport corruption scheme?
Civil parties allege that nearly $60 million was diverted in the scheme linked to the production of Congo's biometric passports.
What led to the Belgian court's decision to proceed with the trial?
The decision followed a referral by the prosecutor and pressure from civil parties, including Congolese citizens and anti-corruption groups who joined the case.
What impact did the passport deal have on Congo's passport costs?
The deal nearly doubled the cost of Congo's passports to $185 each, with a substantial portion allegedly ending up with a company linked to a relative of the former president.
Is this the first Belgian company facing trial for alleged bribery of foreign officials?
Civil parties said this trial could be the first of its kind for a Belgian company over alleged foreign official bribery, though this has not been independently confirmed.

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