Belgian Court Orders Semlex and Others to Stand Trial in Congo Passport Scandal

By David Lewis and Charlotte Van Campenhout

Brussels Court Refers Semlex and Associates in Corruption Case

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Brussels court has ordered Belgian biometrics company Semlex and 13 other defendants to stand trial over alleged corruption, money laundering and tax fraud linked to a contract to produce passports in the Democratic Republic of Congo, civil parties involved in the case said.

Details of the Court Referral

A spokesperson for the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office confirmed that Semlex and an unspecified number of employees were among those referred by the prosecutor to the criminal court, without giving further details.

Civil Parties and Their Role

The civil parties, including 51 Congolese citizens and anti-corruption groups who filed a suit in 2020 to join an ongoing criminal investigation, said the decision by Brussels' Council Chamber on Monday would lead to the first trial of a Belgian company over alleged bribery of foreign public officials. Reuters could not immediately confirm the trial would be the first. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Background of the Allegations

Reuters reported in 2017 that millions of dollars from the production of Congo's biometric passports were being channelled offshore, including to a company linked to a relative of then-President Joseph Kabila. Authorities have not conclusively linked the company to the president's relative.

Reactions and Comments

Statements from Civil Parties

“We have a right to know where our money went. This trial will finally shed light on the matter,” Fred Bauma, a Congolese human rights activist and a claimant in the civil suit, said in a statement after the decision.

Responses from Involved Parties

The Council Chamber did not respond to a request for comment.

Semlex did not respond to an emailed request for comment. Francois Koning, a lawyer who has previously represented Semlex, declined to comment. Semlex said in a 2017 statement that it was the target of a smear campaign.

A person close to Kabila said the former president did not have any comment as he was not directly associated with the case. Kabila's relative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not find contact information for the company.

Reuters could not determine when a trial might take place.

Financial Scheme and Its Impact

Scheme Led to $60 Million Diversion: Civil Parties

Semlex produced passports for Congo, the Central African country of 116 million people, between 2015 and 2025. Congo is one of the world's poorest countries by GDP per capita, despite its abundant mineral reserves.

Cost and Revenue Details

In 2017, Reuters reported the Semlex deal led to the cost of Congo's passports nearly doubling to $185 each and that $60 from the fee for each document issued went to the company owned by Kabila's relative.

At the time, Reuters was unable to determine how much money the Gulf company was paid.

The civil parties said on Monday the scheme is alleged to have resulted in the diversion of nearly $60 million, without giving further details.

Broader Implications for Belgian Justice

The court referral follows years of criticism from activists and the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development over Belgium's limited enforcement of overseas corruption cases.

The civil parties, who did not name the defendants other than Semlex, said the referral to court marked a significant step for the Belgian justice system, which they said had previously failed to sufficiently enforce anti-bribery laws.

(Reporting by David Lewis and Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Rod Nickel)