Kremlin adviser, papal envoy to discuss Ukraine humanitarian issues

Kremlin Adviser and Papal Envoy to Discuss Ukraine Humanitarian Issues in Moscow

Main Developments in Humanitarian Discussions

Upcoming Meeting Between Ushakov and Cardinal Zuppi

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov will discuss humanitarian issues in the Ukraine conflict with papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi later this month in Russia, Ushakov was quoted by media as saying on Tuesday.

Focus of the Talks

"I will receive him at the end of September, and we will specifically talk about Ukrainian matters," Russian news agencies said Ushakov told state television.

Humanitarian and Political Dimensions

"Zuppi has come to us several times. He mainly deals with humanitarian issues and we will continue discussing those. Of course, the political side of things is involved too. You can’t get around it."

Background on Cardinal Zuppi's Involvement

Previous Visits and Topics Discussed

Zuppi, head of the Italian bishops conference, last visited Moscow in October 2024 for talks about family reunification, prisoner of war exchanges and prospects for dialogue about ending the war in Ukraine, launched by Russia's 2022 invasion of its neighbor.

Engagement with Ukrainian Leadership

Zuppi has also held talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)