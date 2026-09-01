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Kremlin adviser, papal envoy to discuss Ukraine humanitarian issues - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin adviser, papal envoy to discuss Ukraine humanitarian issues

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Humanitarian

Kremlin Adviser and Papal Envoy to Discuss Ukraine Humanitarian Issues in Moscow

Main Developments in Humanitarian Discussions

Upcoming Meeting Between Ushakov and Cardinal Zuppi

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov will discuss humanitarian issues in the Ukraine conflict with papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi later this month in Russia, Ushakov was quoted by media as saying on Tuesday.

Focus of the Talks

"I will receive him at the end of September, and we will specifically talk about Ukrainian matters," Russian news agencies said Ushakov told state television.

Humanitarian and Political Dimensions

"Zuppi has come to us several times. He mainly deals with humanitarian issues and we will continue discussing those. Of course, the political side of things is involved too. You can’t get around it."

Background on Cardinal Zuppi's Involvement

Previous Visits and Topics Discussed

Zuppi, head of the Italian bishops conference, last visited Moscow in October 2024 for talks about family reunification, prisoner of war exchanges and prospects for dialogue about ending the war in Ukraine, launched by Russia's 2022 invasion of its neighbor.

Engagement with Ukrainian Leadership

Zuppi has also held talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Yuri Ushakov confirmed plans to receive Cardinal Zuppi in Russia at the end of September to focus on humanitarian and political dimensions of the Ukraine conflict. (vaticannews.va)
  • Cardinal Zuppi’s previous missions—in October 2024 to Moscow and again in July 2026 to Ukraine—centered on family reunification, prisoner exchanges, protection of civilians, and return of deported children. (press.vatican.va)
  • The Vatican’s humanitarian diplomacy, through Zuppi’s efforts, has established informal channels facilitating the repatriation of Ukrainian children, POWs, and detainees, with Ukraine recently urging the Holy See to formalize its role in these efforts. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will the papal envoy meet in Russia?
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi will meet Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov to discuss Ukraine humanitarian issues.
What topics will be discussed at the meeting?
The meeting will focus on humanitarian issues related to the Ukraine conflict, such as family reunification and prisoner exchanges.
When is the meeting between Ushakov and Zuppi scheduled?
Yuri Ushakov stated that the meeting will take place at the end of September.
Has Cardinal Zuppi met with Russian officials before?
Yes, Cardinal Zuppi has visited Moscow several times for similar humanitarian discussions.
Did Cardinal Zuppi also hold talks with Ukrainian officials?
Yes, Cardinal Zuppi has previously met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

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