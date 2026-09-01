Russia Rejects German Claims of Drone Attack at Leipzig Airport, Cites Escalation

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Leipzig/Halle Airport Incident

Background of the Alleged Drone Attack

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Russia's embassy in Germany said on Tuesday that German allegations that Russia was responsible for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport last month were an absurd and baseless provocation which stood to benefit Ukraine, the militaristic wing of the Europe's elite, and arms makers.

German Government Response

The German government said on Tuesday it had concluded that Russia was to blame for the incident and ordered a series of measures in response, including the closure of a consulate and a Russian cultural centre in Berlin.

Russian Embassy's Statement

Rejection of Accusations

Russia's embassy in Germany said in a statement that the measures amounted to an unprecedented escalation.

Ambassador's Remarks

"The Russian ambassador categorically rejected the accusations levelled by Berlin as unsubstantiated, absurd and contrary to common sense," the embassy said.

Warning of Consequences

"He pointed out that the measures announced by the German side represent an unprecedented escalation in Russian-German relations and will not remain without consequences, for which the German Government will bear full responsibility."

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn )