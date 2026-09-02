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Russian attacks damage infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa, official says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Russian attacks damage infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa, official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Russian Attacks Severely Damage Odesa Infrastructure and Injure Eight

Odesa Suffers Infrastructure and Civilian Damage from Russian Strikes

Details of the Attack

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian attacks damaged infrastructure and residential buildings in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa on Wednesday, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the city's military administration, said on Telegram, adding that eight people were injured.

Extent of the Damage

A 24-storey apartment building and a number of cars were among the damage in the city, which is also Ukraine's largest seaport, he said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Odesa, Ukraine’s largest Black Sea port, sustained infrastructure damage and eight injuries from Russian attacks on September 2, including a 24‑storey apartment block and vehicles, per local military head Serhiy Lysak (apnews.com).
  • The strikes are part of a broader campaign targeting Ukraine’s export and energy lifelines: in August, Russia intensified attacks that halted traffic at Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi ports, cutting off grain exports and forcing Ukraine to use lower‑capacity Danube and rail routes (lemonde.fr).
  • Since July, Russian forces have launched dozens of assaults on Odesa-region port and transport infrastructure, including attacks on civilian vessels and terminals—67 on seaport infrastructure and 35 on civilian vessels in August alone—disrupting maritime logistics and worsening global food‑security risks (mininfra.gov.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Odesa according to officials?
Russian attacks damaged infrastructure and residential buildings, injuring eight people in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa.
Which specific structures were damaged in Odesa?
A 24-storey apartment building and a number of cars were among the damaged structures in Odesa.
How many people were injured in the latest attacks on Odesa?
A total of eight people were reported injured after the Russian attacks in Odesa.
Who provided the report about the Odesa attacks?
The information was shared by Serhiy Lysak, head of the city's military administration, on Telegram.
Why is Odesa significant in Ukraine?
Odesa is Ukraine's largest seaport and a key location for both infrastructure and economic activities.

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