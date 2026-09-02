Russian Attacks Severely Damage Odesa Infrastructure and Injure Eight
Odesa Suffers Infrastructure and Civilian Damage from Russian Strikes
Details of the Attack
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian attacks damaged infrastructure and residential buildings in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa on Wednesday, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the city's military administration, said on Telegram, adding that eight people were injured.
Extent of the Damage
A 24-storey apartment building and a number of cars were among the damage in the city, which is also Ukraine's largest seaport, he said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Christian Schmollinger)