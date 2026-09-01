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French singer Bruel cancels tour after protests over sex crime investigation - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French singer Bruel cancels tour after protests over sex crime investigation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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headlines France entertainment Investigation Sex Crimes

Patrick Bruel Cancels Concert Tour After Protests Over Sex Crime Probe

Patrick Bruel's Tour Cancellation and Ongoing Investigation

Background of the Cancellation

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - French singer and actor Patrick Bruel, one of France's best-selling recording ​artists, on Tuesday cancelled a series of concerts he had planned from October following protests against him after he was placed under formal investigation for sex crimes in June.

Bruel's Response to Allegations

He says he is innocent and is ready to defend himself in court.

Statements from Patrick Bruel

• "I observe that today, this tour has become something else. It has become the embodiment of a debate that transcends it," he said in a post on Instagram.

• "I refuse to let the public and the teams to be drawn into a debate that has no place in a concert hall," he said. "And most of all, I refuse to expose them to the slightest risk."

• "I choose appeasement," he said.

• The decision does not mean he gave up defending himself, he said.

Details of the Investigation

• The singer had been placed in June under formal investigation for rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, and harassment from 2008 to 2019 after spending two days in police custody.

Context: #MeToo Movement in France

• He is the latest high-profile French figure to face investigators in the wake of the #MeToo movement, after film star Gerard Depardieu was handed a suspended 18-month prison sentence last year for sexually assaulting two women on a film set.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Bruel announced cancellation of all concerts from October amid mounting protests and pressure from local officials (tf1info.fr)
  • He has been placed under formal investigation ('mis en examen') in June for multiple sex crime allegations dating from 2008 to 2019, and is under judicial supervision (tf1info.fr)
  • Mayors and feminist groups had called for suspension of his tour earlier in May; Bruel framed his cancellation as an act of appeasement to avoid exposing the public and teams to risk (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Patrick Bruel cancel his concert tour?
Patrick Bruel canceled his tour after protests emerged due to his ongoing investigation for sex crimes. He stated he did not want his tour to become a public debate nor risk the safety of attendees.
What crimes is Patrick Bruel being investigated for?
Patrick Bruel is under formal investigation for rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, and harassment covering alleged incidents from 2008 to 2019.
Does Patrick Bruel deny the allegations?
Patrick Bruel maintains his innocence and has stated he is ready to defend himself in court.
Is this case related to the #MeToo movement?
Bruel's case is the latest high-profile investigation in France during the #MeToo movement, following other cases like Gerard Depardieu.
Where did Patrick Bruel announce the cancellation?
Patrick Bruel announced the cancellation of his tour via a statement posted on Instagram.

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