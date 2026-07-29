French Regulator Fines CNews €200,000 for On-Air Immigration Comments

Overview of the CNews Fine and Regulatory Actions

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - French media regulator Arcom said on Wednesday it had issued a €200,000 fine against CNews for comments made about people who were Muslim and the descendants of immigrants.

Details of the On-Air Segments

• The fines were related to two segments that aired in 2025, about violence committed after Paris Saint-Germain soccer club won the Champions League final and about a Belgian elected representative who wore a head covering.

Controversial Comments and Theories

• "They vandalize, they loot, they steal, they assault people, they set fires. ... Most of them are children of Arab-Muslim immigrants. ... They hate France and the French," one panelist who appeared on one of the segments said. In the other segment, a commentator said the dress and behaviour of the Belgian representative was symptomatic of a "Great Replacement" intended to push French people to leave the country.

The "Great Replacement" Theory Explained

• The "Great Replacement" theory popular with some white supremacists fosters the belief that leftist and Jewish elites are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacement of white populations with non-white immigrants that will lead to a "white genocide."

CNews Response and Background

• A CNews spokesperson said it would appeal the decision.

• CNews is a French rolling news channel that is part of the media empire of French billionaire Vincent Bollore. His outlets have come under fire by opponents for fuelling right-wing narratives about immigration and crime, but he says the subjects are ignored elsewhere and reflect audience demand.

Previous Regulatory Warnings

• In June, Arcom ordered CNews to comply with rules on pluralism and diversity of opinion, putting the channel one step away ​from disciplinary action. CNews said at the time it would challenge that decision in the courts.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Daniel Wallis)