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Wildfire threat moving east, threatening Italy and Greece, EU says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wildfire threat moving east, threatening Italy and Greece, EU says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Climate Change Disaster Response

EU Warns of Increasing Wildfire Threat in Italy, Greece, and Central Europe

Escalating Wildfire Risks Across Europe

By Kate Abnett

Current Wildfire Situation and Immediate Outlook

BRUSSELS, July 29 (Reuters) - Greece, Italy and Central Europe are set to face heightened wildfire risk in the coming weeks, threatening further disasters even as wildfires continue to blaze in Spain and France, the head of the EU's emergency response centre said on Wednesday.

Maria Zuber, head of the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre, said the ongoing heatwave meant the next few days would be "very difficult" in France, but that other countries should also prepare for imminent potential disasters.

Shifting Threats: Countries at Risk

"The next risk, it's already moving to Greece and also Central Europe," Zuber told reporters on Wednesday.

"Greece for the moment was spared, and now we see that it will go to Greece. Italy will face risk at the beginning of August, and we will need to see what will happen with the Iberian Peninsula, because if (it is) there as well, we will have all Europe on fire," she said.

Factors Contributing to Wildfire Spread

The forecast reflects weather conditions that help fires ignite and spread rapidly, such as high temperatures, dry air, wind and a lack of rain. 

Role of Climate Change

Climate change is intensifying the hot, dry conditions that allow wildfires to ​spread faster and burn longer.

Impact and Response Efforts

Record Wildfire Seasons

Europe suffered its worst wildfire season on record last year, with more than a million hectares of land burned. Zuber said Europe's fire situation this year so far was similar.

Potential for Another Record Year

"We have the potential that this is another record," she said.

EU Emergency Response Measures

The EU centre coordinates the deployment of aircraft and firefighters to countries that request emergency support, drawing on resources pooled by European countries and rented by the EU. It has sent seven planes and four helicopters to France, and six planes and three ground forest firefighting teams to Spain.

Preparedness and Resource Allocation

Not all planes in the EU fleet are currently occupied, and some are pre-stationed in eastern and central Europe as the risk there rises, Zuber said.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Wildfire risk shifting east: Greece and Central Europe next, with Italy at heightened risk in early August.
  • EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre pre‑positioned record firefighting assets—planes, helicopters, firefighters via rescEU.
  • 2025 was EU’s worst wildfire year on record (~1 million ha burned); 2026 already approaching similar scale, Spain and France severely affected.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries are facing increased wildfire risk according to the EU?
Greece, Italy, and Central Europe are set to face heightened wildfire risk in the coming weeks.
What is causing the heightened wildfire threat in Europe?
High temperatures, dry air, wind, lack of rain, and climate change are intensifying wildfires.
How is the EU responding to the wildfire crisis?
The EU is deploying aircraft, helicopters, and firefighting teams to affected countries and drawing on pooled resources.
Is this wildfire season similar to previous years in Europe?
Yes, so far this year's fire situation is similar to last year's record wildfire season in Europe.
Which countries have received EU emergency support for wildfires?
France and Spain have received EU planes, helicopters, and ground firefighting teams.

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