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Trump says he thinks war in Ukraine will be settled, 'hopefully soon' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says he thinks war in Ukraine will be settled, 'hopefully soon'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Trump Expects Ukraine War Could Be Settled Soon After Talks at NATO Summit

Key Developments and Statements from the NATO Summit

Trump's Conversations with World Leaders

ANKARA, Turkey, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and he hoped the war in Ukraine would soon be settled.

Details of the Talks

"I had a very good talk with President Putin," Trump said during a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit in Turkey.

"We had a long talk, it lasted a long time. And I also spoke with President Zelenskiy right after that. I think they both want to make a deal. ... I think we're going to get it settled, hopefully soon."

Upcoming Meetings and Ukraine's Defense Needs

Expected Meeting Between Trump and Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Trump are expected to meet at the NATO summit on Wednesday following months of Ukraine's stepped-up attacks on Russia's energy sector, and Moscow's massive strikes that killed 50 people in Ukraine's capital in July alone.

Zelenskiy's Focus on Air Defense Systems

Ukraine's Response to Russian Strikes

Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he plans to discuss Ukraine's desperate need for air defense systems to defend against Russia's deadly ballistic strikes.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina ChiacuEditing by David Ljunggren)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump held separate calls with Putin and Zelenskiy, expressing confidence a settlement is near and that both leaders want a deal (internazionale.it).
  • Trump and Zelenskiy are scheduled to meet at the two‑day NATO summit in Ankara starting July 7, as NATO pushes military cohesion and defense aid (apnews.com).
  • Ukraine continues to face intense Russian strikes targeting its energy and power grid, heightening urgency for international support and air defenses (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trump say about the war in Ukraine?
Trump said he believes the war in Ukraine could be settled soon after talks with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy.
Who did Trump speak with regarding the Ukraine conflict?
Trump spoke with both President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine.
What will Zelenskiy discuss at the NATO summit?
Zelenskiy plans to discuss Ukraine's need for air defense systems to counter deadly ballistic strikes by Russia.
When and where did Trump make his statement on Ukraine?
Trump made his statement in Ankara, Turkey, during a meeting at the NATO summit.
What recent events have escalated the situation in Ukraine?
Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russia's energy sector, and Moscow launched major strikes that killed 50 people in Kyiv in July.

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