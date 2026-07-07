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Onsemi to sell two chipmaking plants to cut costs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Onsemi to sell two chipmaking plants to cut costs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Onsemi Sells Chip Plants to Greatek and Silex in Cost-Cutting Move

Onsemi's Strategic Facility Sales: Key Details and Implications

Overview of the Announcement

July 7 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Onsemi on Tuesday said it will sell two manufacturing facilities as part of broader push to cut costs and boost profit margins.

Shares of the company were down more than 3% in premarket trading. They have gained nearly 75% this year.

Details of the Facility Sales

Onsemi's Business Focus

• Onsemi makes power and sensing chips used in electric vehicles, factories and AI data centers.

Fab Right Strategy

• The move is part of its "Fab Right" strategy to cut costs, improve efficiency and direct resources toward its most competitive and scalable operations, the company said.

Specific Facility Transactions

Tarlac, Philippines Facility

• Onsemi's facility in Tarlac, Philippines will be sold to Taiwanese chip firm Greatek Electronics, which specializes in semiconductor packaging and testing. The deal is expected to close in the next three to six months.

Mountain Top, Pennsylvania Facility

• Its Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, site will go to Swedish semiconductor company Silex Microsystems; the transaction is expected to close in January 2028, giving Onsemi time to move production to other facilities.

Financial and Operational Impact

• The company did not disclose the financial terms of the deals.

• Both sites will keep running during their transition periods, and Onsemi has agreed to a long-term supply deal with Greatek to ensure customers are not disrupted.

• Together, the sales are expected to save Onsemi around $35 million annually, with initial savings beginning in 2027 and the full benefit realized in 2028.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • The divestitures support Onsemi’s Fab Right strategy to optimize its manufacturing footprint and improve margins, aligning resources toward its most competitive facilities (streetinsider.com)
  • The Tarlac plant sale to Greatek Electronics is expected to close within 3–6 months, with a long-term supply agreement ensuring operational continuity (streetinsider.com)
  • The Mountain Top facility will be sold to Silex Microsystems, closing around January 2028; Silex will pay approximately $40 million and plans to convert it into a MEMS fab (mfn.se)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Onsemi selling its manufacturing plants?
Onsemi is selling the plants to cut costs, boost profit margins, and focus resources on its most competitive and scalable operations.
Which Onsemi facilities are being sold?
The facilities in Tarlac, Philippines, and Mountain Top, Pennsylvania are being sold.
Who are the buyers of the Onsemi facilities?
Greatek Electronics is buying the Tarlac plant, and Silex Microsystems will acquire the Mountain Top site.
When will the plant sales be completed?
The Tarlac sale is expected to close in 3-6 months, and the Mountain Top sale is set for January 2028.
How much will Onsemi save from these sales?
The sales are expected to save Onsemi around $35 million annually, with full savings realized by 2028.

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