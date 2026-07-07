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France's debt burden at risk of snowballing ahead of 2027 election - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's debt burden at risk of snowballing ahead of 2027 election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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France’s Rising Debt Burden Threatens Fiscal Stability Before 2027 Election

France’s Debt Crisis: Economic and Political Implications

By Leigh Thomas

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - France's rising borrowing costs are fuelling concern among investors and economists that its €3.5 trillion public debt could spiral higher just as political jockeying ahead of next year's presidential election makes fiscal reform unlikely.

They cite the risk of a "snowball effect", in which the average interest rate paid on government bonds exceeds economic growth, causing debt to rise relative to the size of the economy unless the government runs sustained primary budget surpluses.

OECD and Official Warnings

"If nothing is done, the public debt could reach 203% of GDP by 2050. Strict budgetary discipline is therefore essential to stabilise public debt," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann told journalists in Paris last week.

Public debt topped €3.5 trillion ($4.0 trillion) in the first quarter, reaching 117.5% of GDP, according to official data. That is close to levels seen during the COVID-19 crisis and leaves France as the only euro zone country yet to reduce its debt burden from post-pandemic highs, the Cour des Comptes public audit office said.

France could in theory reverse the dynamic through stronger growth or primary budget surpluses. But with a fragile government that struggled to pass a 2026 budget through the deeply divided parliament, neither appears likely in the near term.

Credit Ratings and Market Sentiment

Credit rating firm Moody's expects debt ratios to deteriorate further among Europe's five biggest borrowers — Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

"The increase in interest payments relative to public debt will be greatest for France," Moody's Senior Vice President Sarah Carlson said at an economics conference in Aix-en-Provence last Thursday.

Keeping Up With the Interest Bill

Interest payments on the public debt reached €66 billion last year and are rapidly becoming the state's biggest expense, likely to surpass the education and defence budgets.

Rising Costs and Fiscal Challenges

The Cour des Comptes warned last week that the bill could approach €100 billion by 2029 as debt issued during years of ultra-low interest rates is refinanced at higher borrowing costs.

It has urged the government to detail how it will reduce the budget deficit from around 5% of GDP this year to the European Union's 3% ceiling and eventually return to a primary surplus.

Without such a surplus, France risks having to borrow increasing amounts simply to cover interest payments as debt grows.

Expert Opinions on Fiscal Sustainability

"If we aren't able, we risk literally suffocating under the weight of interest," said Carine Camby, a senior auditor at the Cour des Comptes.

Even then, reducing debt can take years. Italy, despite running primary surpluses for much of the past two decades, remains one of the most indebted advanced economies along with the United States and Japan.

Ahead of preparations to pass the 2027 budget in parliament this autumn, the premium investors demand to hold French rather than German bonds has returned to highs seen after last October's suspension of a pension overhaul, overtaking the Italian-German spread.

Political Constraints

The debt burden is becoming a political battleground ahead of next year's presidential election, with leading centrist contenders Edouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal making fiscal discipline central to their campaigns.

Parliamentary Tensions and Policy Responses

A lawmaker from the far-right National Rally, Kevin Mauvieux, secured backing from the lower house's finance committee on Thursday for a report sounding the alarm on the debt snowball effect.

"The longer we wait, the more painful the consequences will be," he told lawmakers.

Finance Minister Roland Lescure responded by urging opposition parties, including the National Rally, to support the government's 2027 budget when it comes before parliament in September.

Several minority governments have fallen trying to pass budgets since a snap parliamentary election in 2024 produced a hung parliament, keeping pressure on French bonds.

Market Outlook and Investor Recommendations

Economists expect bond-market volatility to remain elevated ahead of the election next year. Morgan Stanley recommended on Friday that clients reduce exposure to French debt, citing fiscal concerns.

($1 = 0.8752 euros)

(Editing by Catherine Evans)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s debt‑to‑GDP ratio is near post‑pandemic highs (~117.5 %) and still rising, with forecasts reaching over 120 % by 2027 and potentially 203 % by 2050 without reforms
  • Interest expenses are surging—estimated at €77 billion in 2026 (+18 %) and projected to exceed €100 billion by 2029—becoming the government’s largest cost
  • The OECD and Cour des comptes warn that only sustained fiscal tightening combining tax hikes and spending cuts can stabilise debt amid political constraints ahead of the 2027 election

Frequently Asked Questions

What is causing concern about France's debt burden?
Rising borrowing costs and political uncertainty are raising fears that France's €3.5 trillion public debt could spiral higher, especially as fiscal reform seems unlikely before the 2027 presidential election.
What is the 'snowball effect' in France's public debt?
The snowball effect refers to a situation where the average interest rate on government bonds exceeds economic growth, causing debt to rise relative to the economy unless there are sustained primary budget surpluses.
How does France's debt compare to other euro zone countries?
France’s public debt remains at post-pandemic highs, making it the only euro zone country yet to reduce its debt burden, according to the Cour des Comptes audit office.
What are France's interest payments on public debt?
Interest payments reached €66 billion last year and are rapidly becoming the state's biggest expense, possibly surpassing the education and defence budgets by 2029.

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