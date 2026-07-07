Norway Wealth Fund Signs $500 Million US Partnership with Asana Partners
Strategic Investment in US Retail Real Estate
Details of the Partnership Agreement
COPENHAGEN, July 7 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Tuesday it signed a deal with retail real estate investment firm Asana Partners for a strategic partnership in which it will own a 49% stake.
Equity Commitment and Investment Focus
Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) said in a statement it has made an equity commitment of $500 million, and that the partnership will invest in open-air shopping centers and street retail across the U.S.
Date of Agreement
NBIM signed the deal on June 30, it added.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Essi Lehto)