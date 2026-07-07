Motorists Queue for Fuel in Omsk After Drone Attack on Russia’s Largest Refinery

Impact of Ukrainian Drone Attack on Omsk Oil Refinery

Fuel Shortages and Motorist Response

OMSK, Russia, July 7 (Reuters) - Motorists are queuing for fuel in the Russian city of Omsk after Ukrainian drones hit the country's biggest oil refinery in one of their deepest attacks inside Russia since the start of the war.

Reuters video showed a long but orderly line of vehicles waiting at a filling station on Monday night, a few hours after the attack. A Reuters witness in the Siberian city said there were more queues on Tuesday but waiting times were moderate — around 20 minutes — and fuel was still available.

Public Reaction and Panic Buying

On the social media network VKontakte, some people complained of needless panic-buying by drivers they called "morons".

Authorities’ Response and Measures

Regional governor Vitaly Khotsenko said local authorities had discussed the fuel situation and all necessary measures were being taken to "normalise" logistics and deliveries to private filling stations.

Restrictions on Petrol Sales

Local media outlet NGS55.RU said one large private network had completely halted petrol sales to individual motorists.

Context: Ukraine’s Attacks on Russian Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in the past months with the primary aim of crippling the source of funding for Moscow's war effort, leading to widespread fuel shortages felt by the Russian population.

Significance of the Omsk Refinery

Production Capacity and National Impact

Sources told Reuters that the Gazprom Neft-owned Omsk refinery that was hit processed around 23 million metric tons last year, or around 460,000 barrels per day.

Potential for Exacerbated Fuel Shortages

It is Russia's largest producer of gasoline, and any disruption to its operations would likely exacerbate fuel shortages.

Broader Conflict and Reciprocal Attacks

Russia, for its part, has targeted Ukraine's energy sector and power grid throughout more than four years of war. Within the past week, it has carried out two heavy attacks on Kyiv that have killed dozens of people.

Official Statements on the Attack

Damage Assessment and Restoration Efforts

"Facilities at the Omsk oil refinery were damaged as a result of (Monday's) attack. No plant personnel were injured. Damage assessment is currently under way, and competent services have organized restoration work," Anatoly Seryshev, President Vladimir Putin's representative in Siberia, said in a statement.

National Fuel Market Situation

Putin's point man on energy, Alexander Novak, described the overall fuel market situation in the country as tight, given the summer peak in demand and what he called, "Unscheduled refinery maintenance."

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Tomasz Janowski)