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EU's biggest political group seeks to ease carbon market burden on industry, draft shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU's biggest political group seeks to ease carbon market burden on industry, draft shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Finance Markets Environment EU Policy

EU Political Group Aims to Ease Industry Burden in Carbon Market Reform

European Parliament's Approach to Emissions Trading System Reform

By Kate Abnett

Background on the EU Emissions Trading System

BRUSSELS, July 7 (Reuters) - The European Parliament's biggest political group wants to ease pressure on companies from the EU's flagship carbon market by slowing planned emissions cuts and extending free pollution permits, according to a draft position paper seen by Reuters.

The European Union is preparing to overhaul its Emissions Trading System (ETS), which requires power producers and industrial companies to buy permits to cover their carbon emissions.

The European Commission is due to propose changes to the ETS on July 17 and faces competing calls from governments over whether to weaken the scheme to help struggling industries.

Proposed Changes by the European People's Party

Slowing Emissions Reductions

The European People's Party — the biggest lawmaker group in the European Parliament, which alongside EU member states will negotiate the final ETS rules — said in a draft internal paper seen by Reuters that "adjustments are needed to safeguard industrial competitiveness".

The EPP, which also includes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's political party, wants to slow the pace at which emissions are cut under the ETS from 2030.

The system is currently designed to reduce emissions by at least 4.3% per year, rising to 4.4% from 2028. The annual reduction rate should be at least one percentage point lower from 2031 to 2035, and lower still after 2035, the draft paper said.

Extending Free Carbon Permits

The group also wants industries to receive free carbon permits for longer, according to the draft document, which has not been published and could still change.

The EU currently grants industries a fixed number of free permits to help them compete with foreign rivals that do not face comparable carbon costs.

Phase-Out Timeline and Conditions

"The trajectory should be slowed down and pushed further back in time with a maximum phase-out of 30% before 2030," the draft said.

It added that if other EU measures designed to shield domestic producers from cheaper, carbon-intensive imports fail to work as intended, the phase-out of free permits should be halted.

Financial Impact and Investment Recommendations

Since 2013, the ETS has raised €260 billion ($297 billion) in revenue, most of which has gone to national governments. The draft said governments should invest a greater share of those proceeds in decarbonising their economies, particularly industries that bear carbon costs.

Reactions and Additional Information

An EPP spokesperson declined to comment on the draft document.

($1 = 0.8747 euros)

(Reporting by Kate Abnett. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • EPP proposes lowering the ETS annual emissions‑cut rate by at least one percentage point between 2031–2035 and beyond to ease burden on industry.
  • The group wants to delay full phase‑out of free pollution permits, capping it at 30% before 2030 and potentially halting further cuts if import protection fails.
  • Since 2013, the EU ETS has raised approximately €245–€260 billion; recent rules require all auction revenue be spent on climate and energy purposes, with a strong focus on industrial decarbonisation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes is the EU considering for its Emissions Trading System?
The EU is considering slowing emissions cuts and extending free carbon permits for industries to reduce pressure from the carbon market.
Who is pushing for a relaxation of EU carbon market rules?
The European People's Party, the largest group in the European Parliament, is advocating for easing the carbon market burden on industry.
How might emissions reduction targets be changed under new proposals?
The annual emissions reduction rate may be lowered by at least one percentage point from 2031 to 2035, with a slower reduction rate after 2035.
Why does the EU provide free carbon permits to industries?
Free carbon permits help EU industries stay competitive against foreign rivals who do not face similar carbon costs.
What is the current impact of the EU ETS in financial terms?
Since 2013, the EU ETS has generated €260 billion in revenue, mostly benefiting national governments.

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