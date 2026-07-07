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London's FTSE 100 edges up as Shell lifts energy stocks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London's FTSE 100 edges up as Shell lifts energy stocks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Finance Markets Stocks oil and gas UK economy

FTSE 100 Rises on Shell-Led Energy Gains Despite Precious Metals Dip

Market Overview and Key Drivers

July 7 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 index edged higher on Tuesday, as Shell-led gains in energy stocks offset weakness in precious metals miners.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2% to 10,673.85 points by 1057 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.2%.

Energy Sector Performance

Shell and BP Lead Gains

• Energy stocks rose 1.9%, with Shell up 2.4% after the oil major raised its second-quarter gas production forecast and flagged significantly stronger gas trading compared to the previous quarter, while BP added 0.9%.

Oil Price Movements

• Oil prices also rose after reports of attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz revived fears of disruptions to shipping through the critical energy transit route. [O/R]

Consumer and Other Stock Movements

Top Performing Consumer Stocks

• Consumer-focused stocks were also among the top performers on the FTSE 100, with Burberry, Diageo and Unilever rising 3% to 3.7% each.

Precious Metals and Mining Sector

Decline in Precious Metals Miners

• On the flip side, precious metals miners fell 1.9% as gold prices slipped, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar. [GOL/]

Geopolitical and Economic Context

International Geopolitical Developments

• On the geopolitical front, talks to reach a final deal between Tehran and Washington won't start if U.S. threats continue, Iran's foreign minister said, following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to "finish the job" if a deal is not made.

NATO Arms Deals

• NATO leaders began unveiling arms deals worth tens of billions of dollars in Turkey on Tuesday, driving home the message that they are heeding U.S. calls to spend more to defend Europe before a summit with President Donald Trump.

UK Housing Market Update

• Back home, British house prices rose 0.2% in June, their first monthly increase since February, though Lloyds said the outlook remained clouded by economic uncertainty.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Shell raised its Q2 integrated gas output guidance to 610–650 kboe/d and flagged significantly stronger gas trading, lifting energy stocks and pushing the FTSE 100 up ≈0.2 %.
  • Precious metals miners slid ~1.9 % amid a stronger US dollar and softer gold prices, while consumer goods names like Burberry, Diageo and Unilever gained ~3–3.7 %.
  • British house prices saw a modest monthly increase in June—the first since February—though broader outlook remains clouded by economic uncertainty.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 index rise on Tuesday?
The FTSE 100 rose due to gains in energy stocks, particularly Shell, which offset losses in precious metals miners.
How did Shell impact the FTSE 100 performance?
Shell's shares rose 2.4% after raising its second-quarter gas production forecast and projecting stronger gas trading.
What factors affected oil prices in the report?
Oil prices increased after attacks near the Strait of Hormuz revived fears of disruptions to shipping in this critical route.
Which sectors underperformed on the FTSE 100?
Precious metals miners underperformed, falling 1.9% as gold prices dipped due to a stronger U.S. dollar.
How did British house prices perform in June?
British house prices rose 0.2% in June, marking the first monthly increase since February, despite a clouded outlook.

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