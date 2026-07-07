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French shipping group CMA CGM signs deal with Syria - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French shipping group CMA CGM signs deal with Syria

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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CMA CGM Signs Major Partnership Deal with Syria for Air and Dry Port Operations

Overview of the CMA CGM and Syria Partnership

Background and Announcement

DAMASCUS, July 7 (Reuters) - French shipping group CMA CGM signed a partnership deal with Syria, said President Emmanuel Macron's office on Tuesday, as Macron undertook a trip to Damascus to meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, which had been disrupted by bomb explosions.

Details of the Partnership Agreement

Air Cargo Freight Operations

The CMA CGM deal would include handling an air cargo freight at Damascus international airport, said Macron's office. Syria had announced earlier in May a contract for CMA CGM to operate two dry ports.

Dry Port Operations

CMA CGM's deal was among several for French companies, announced by Macron's office, which also said that France and Syria had started a process to give back to Syria €51 million ($58.29 million) confiscated from the late Rifaat al-Assad, the uncle of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Financial Details and Currency Exchange

($1 = 0.8750 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Clotaire Aichi, John Irish, Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • CMA CGM will manage and operate two inland dry ports in Adra and Aleppo, reinforcing Syria’s logistics network and resurrecting the Latakia‑Adra rail link after 14 years (sp-today.com).
  • The agreement builds on CMA CGM’s broader Syrian footprint, including a €230 million, 30‑year Latakia port concession awarded in 2025 (enterpriseam.com).
  • France is arranging the return of roughly €51 million seized from Rifaat al‑Assad, earmarked for reconstruction and development projects in Syria (english.enabbaladi.net).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What deal did CMA CGM sign with Syria?
CMA CGM signed a partnership to handle air cargo at Damascus airport and operate two Syrian dry ports.
Who announced the CMA CGM-Syria partnership?
French President Emmanuel Macron's office announced the partnership deal.
What other agreements were announced between France and Syria?
France also began a process to return €51 million confiscated from Rifaat al-Assad to Syria.
Which airport will CMA CGM handle cargo for under the new deal?
CMA CGM will handle air cargo freight at Damascus International Airport.

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