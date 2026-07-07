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UK spends $254 million on long-range Precision Strike Missile programme - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK spends $254 million on long-range Precision Strike Missile programme

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Finance Defence NATO Military Investment UK

UK Commits $254 Million to Long-Range Precision Strike Missile Programme

Britain's Investment in Precision Strike Missile Programme and Defence Strategy

Major Funding Announced for Long-Range Capabilities

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it would strengthen the Army's long-range capabilities by spending £190 million ($254.22 million) on the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) programme, buying a weapon which can neutralise targets up to 500 kilometres away.

Political Context and NATO Commitments

Prime Minister's Role at NATO Summit

The country's outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer is at the NATO summit in Ankara on Tuesday, where he wants to convince U.S. President Donald Trump and other countries in the western military alliance that UK defence spending is heading in the right direction.

Strengthening NATO Deterrence

The PrSM procurement will strengthen Britain's contribution to NATO deterrence, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a statement, adding that the first deliveries could be received in 2027.

Funding and International Collaboration

Defence Investment Plan and Spending Targets

The acquisition was funded by Britain's Defence Investment Plan which has been criticised for not plotting a route to spending 3.5% of GDP on core defence, a NATO target set last year after Trump said Europe should spend more on defending themselves.

Partnerships with Allies

Collaboration with the U.S. and Australia

The next-generation supersonic ballistic missiles are built by Lockheed Martin and the programme is a collaboration between the U.S. and Australia. Britain said it could join work to further develop the missile in future.

Ongoing Projects with European Partners

Britain remains committed to other weapons projects with European partners such as Deep Precision Strike and European Long Range Strike Approach, the statement said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7474 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M; writing by Sarah Young, Editing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • The £190 million PrSM procurement expands Britain’s long‑range strike capability alongside US and Australia, tripling Army reach and reinforcing NATO interoperability (armyrecognition.com)
  • The acquisition aligns with the UK’s Defence Investment Plan boosting core NATO‑qualifying defence spending to 2.7 % of GDP by 2027‑28, moving toward a 3.5 % target by 2035 (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)
  • The missile purchase complements other long‑range and hypersonic weapon efforts—including the £400 million Stratus/Deep Precision Strike projects with European partners (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the UK investing in the Precision Strike Missile programme?
The UK is investing £190 million ($254 million) in the Precision Strike Missile programme.
What is the range capability of the Precision Strike Missile?
The Precision Strike Missile can neutralise targets up to 500 kilometres away.
When are the first deliveries of the new missiles expected?
The first deliveries of the Precision Strike Missiles to the UK Army are expected in 2027.
Who manufactures the Precision Strike Missiles?
The missiles are built by Lockheed Martin, with collaboration from the US and Australia.
How does the programme align with the UK's NATO commitments?
The programme strengthens the UK's contribution to NATO deterrence and aligns with increased defence spending targets.

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