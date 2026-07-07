UK Commits $254 Million to Long-Range Precision Strike Missile Programme

Britain's Investment in Precision Strike Missile Programme and Defence Strategy

Major Funding Announced for Long-Range Capabilities

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it would strengthen the Army's long-range capabilities by spending £190 million ($254.22 million) on the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) programme, buying a weapon which can neutralise targets up to 500 kilometres away.

Political Context and NATO Commitments

Prime Minister's Role at NATO Summit

The country's outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer is at the NATO summit in Ankara on Tuesday, where he wants to convince U.S. President Donald Trump and other countries in the western military alliance that UK defence spending is heading in the right direction.

Strengthening NATO Deterrence

The PrSM procurement will strengthen Britain's contribution to NATO deterrence, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a statement, adding that the first deliveries could be received in 2027.

Funding and International Collaboration

Defence Investment Plan and Spending Targets

The acquisition was funded by Britain's Defence Investment Plan which has been criticised for not plotting a route to spending 3.5% of GDP on core defence, a NATO target set last year after Trump said Europe should spend more on defending themselves.

Partnerships with Allies

Collaboration with the U.S. and Australia

The next-generation supersonic ballistic missiles are built by Lockheed Martin and the programme is a collaboration between the U.S. and Australia. Britain said it could join work to further develop the missile in future.

Ongoing Projects with European Partners

Britain remains committed to other weapons projects with European partners such as Deep Precision Strike and European Long Range Strike Approach, the statement said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7474 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M; writing by Sarah Young, Editing by Sam Tabahriti)