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Britain's Farage quits parliament in protest, but will stand for re-election - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's Farage quits parliament in protest, but will stand for re-election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Finance Politics Elections

Nigel Farage Resigns, Announces Re-Election Bid in UK Parliamentary By-Election

Farage's Resignation and By-Election Announcement

Official Statement and Reasons for Resignation

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said on Tuesday he would quit as a lawmaker to trigger a by-election in his parliamentary seat and would stand for re-election in that vote.

Press Intrusion and Political Challenges

Farage made the announcement at the end of a televised statement in which he railed against press intrusion into his family life and said the political establishment was doing all it could to hinder his party.

Farage's Commitment to Reform UK and Constituents

"This will be a people versus the establishment by-election," Farage said. "I will fight to win. I will fight to continue the political revolution that Reform has started."

Scrutiny Over Finances and Call for Public Decision

Farage, who has come under heavy scrutiny over his finances in recent months, said he wanted his constituents to decide if they still wanted him to be their lawmaker.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by William James and Muvija M, writing by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Farage aims to let constituents reaffirm—or reject—his mandate by forcing a by‑election through his resignation.
  • His decision follows intense examination over a £5 million gift from crypto‑billionaire Christopher Harborne and alleged undeclared benefits from George Cottrell, prompting a parliamentary standards inquiry.
  • The move risks amplifying pressure on political funding rules, as ministers plan tighter laws amid these high‑profile allegations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nigel Farage quit parliament?
Nigel Farage resigned as lawmaker to trigger a by-election and let his constituents decide if they still want him as their representative.
Has Farage faced any scrutiny recently?
Yes, he has come under heavy scrutiny over his finances in recent months.
Where did Nigel Farage make his announcement?
Farage made the announcement at the end of a televised statement from London.

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