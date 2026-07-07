Nigel Farage Resigns, Announces Re-Election Bid in UK Parliamentary By-Election

Farage's Resignation and By-Election Announcement

Official Statement and Reasons for Resignation

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said on Tuesday he would quit as a lawmaker to trigger a by-election in his parliamentary seat and would stand for re-election in that vote.

Press Intrusion and Political Challenges

Farage made the announcement at the end of a televised statement in which he railed against press intrusion into his family life and said the political establishment was doing all it could to hinder his party.

Farage's Commitment to Reform UK and Constituents

"This will be a people versus the establishment by-election," Farage said. "I will fight to win. I will fight to continue the political revolution that Reform has started."

Scrutiny Over Finances and Call for Public Decision

Farage, who has come under heavy scrutiny over his finances in recent months, said he wanted his constituents to decide if they still wanted him to be their lawmaker.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by William James and Muvija M, writing by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Kate Holton)