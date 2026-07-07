Diehl Defence Develops New IRIS-T Air Defence System with Broader Range

Diehl Defence's Advancements and Market Impact

NUREMBERG, Germany, July 7 (Reuters) - German missile maker Diehl Defence is developing a longer-range variant of its IRIS-T air defence system that could reduce reliance on scarce Patriot interceptor missiles, CEO Helmut Rauch said on Tuesday.

Development of the IRIS-T SLX System

The IRIS-T SLX is being developed as a complement to the existing IRIS-T SLM system, of which 20 units have been delivered to Ukraine so far, Rauch told a press conference for the Diehl industrial group's 2025 results.

Increased Production and Delivery Figures

He declined to comment on total delivery figures, saying only that they have increased 20-fold since 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine and spurred Europe to boost defence spending after years of under-investment.

International Demand and Expansion

Orders from European and Gulf States

GULF STATES ARE ALSO INTERESTED

Twenty-one countries have ordered the IRIS-T system, most recently Switzerland, Sweden and Denmark, according to Rauch.

Growing Interest in the Gulf Region

Demand for such systems has also increased among Gulf states as a result of the Iran war and Diehl Defence has held initial talks with representatives from the region, Rauch said.

Saudi Arabia has been a customer for more than a decade.

Financial Performance

Diehl Defence reported a 28% rise in revenue to €2.33 billion ($2.66 billion) last year, with the division making up 43% of the wider Diehl industrial group's sales.

Industry Collaboration and Future Projects

FCAS Project and Strategic Shifts

POSITIVE FCAS COLLAPSE

Rauch also said the collapse of a Franco-German flagship effort to ​develop a next-generation combat jet could have been the right outcome.

"If the industry partners are not a good fit for cooperation, then I believe it is better to cancel such a project and make a certain fresh start," Rauch said.

Diehl's Role in Future Defence Initiatives

Diehl expects to be involved in the weapons systems of any successor programme and was one of several defence companies to submit a position paper on a sixth-generation fighter jet project to the German government last month.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8744 euros)

(Reporting by Joern Poltz in Nuremberg, Germany, Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Barbara Lewis)