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Finance

Russians race to adapt cars to use LPG as gasoline runs short

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Russians Turn to LPG Car Conversions as Gasoline Becomes Scarce Nationwide

Surge in Demand for LPG Car Conversions Amid Fuel Shortages

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - Russians are queuing up to adapt their cars to run on liquefied petroleum gas after Ukrainian attacks on refineries have created nationwide fuel shortages, increased gasoline prices and led to long lines at filling stations.

Conversion Companies Experience Unprecedented Demand

Egor Popov, whose Garant-Gas company fits equipment to convert cars to run on LPG in Moscow, said demand had multiplied.

"We have a waiting list until September," he said.

LPG's Cost Advantage and Market Leadership

Even before domestic gasoline prices rose to levels that have on occasions exceeded those in the United States and Europe, LPG in Russia was already relatively cheap and abundant, making Russia the global leader in its use in the form of propane or butane for fuelling cars.

Statistics on LPG Usage in Russia

According to the World Liquid Gas Association, the industry's lobby group, Russia used around 3.5 million metric tons of LPG as car fuel in 2024.

According to Russian official data, motor fuel accounted for 54% of Russia's LPG consumption last year. Just over a third was used as feedstock in the petrochemical industry.

Industry Response to Growing Interest

Sergei Medvedev, who runs another company called Medvedev GBO that carries out refits, also said it was receiving far more enquiries than it could deal with.

"We had 276 calls in a day, but could only process around 30 or 40," he said. 

Benefits of LPG Over Gasoline

Medvedev added LPG had obvious advantages.

"No queues, with prices 50% or two thirds lower than gasoline at filling stations."

Environmental Impact of LPG

Butane and propane, produced during natural gas processing and crude oil refining, are less emissions intensive compared with gasoline.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukrainian strikes on refineries have cut gasoline production by up to 17%, causing national shortages, rationing and long queues across most of Russia’s regions, including Moscow. (apnews.com)
  • LPG use in Russia was already the world’s highest in 2024 with about 3.5 million tons for vehicle fuel; as gasoline becomes scarce and costly, demand for conversions has multiplied, with firms booking months ahead. (nefterynok.info)
  • LPG offers significant advantages: prices are 50–66% lower than gasoline, stations have no queues, and emissions per fuel unit are lower, enhancing its appeal amid the crisis. citeturn0search39

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Russians converting their cars to use LPG?
Russians are converting cars to LPG because gasoline shortages and rising prices have made LPG a cheaper, more accessible fuel option.
How much LPG does Russia use as car fuel?
According to the World Liquid Gas Association, Russia used around 3.5 million metric tons of LPG as car fuel in 2024.
What advantages does LPG have over gasoline in Russia?
LPG is cheaper, more abundant, has shorter queues at filling stations, and is less emissions intensive compared to gasoline.
What led to the gasoline shortages in Russia?
Gasoline shortages in Russia were caused by Ukrainian attacks on refineries, which disrupted supply and increased prices.
How high is the demand for LPG car conversions in Moscow?
Demand for LPG car conversions in Moscow is so high that there are waiting lists until September and companies are receiving hundreds of enquiries daily.

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