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Finance

Rheinmetall freezes naval hiring plans after Germany scraps frigate programme

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Rheinmetall Freezes Naval Hiring After Germany Halts F126 Frigate Programme

Impact of F126 Frigate Programme Cancellation on Rheinmetall

Job Expansion Plans Suspended

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall has halted plans to add 1,000 jobs to its naval shipbuilding division after Germany scrapped the F126 frigate programme last month, a spokesperson for the German defence company said on Tuesday.

Business magazine Capital first reported the stop.

Reasons Behind Programme Cancellation

Delays and Cost Overruns

Berlin scraped the F126 programme after delays and expected cost overruns - dealing a blow to Rheinmetall, which had been tipped to win the contract. The government decided instead to order smaller Meko A-200 frigates from another German firm, TKMS.

Financial Consequences for Rheinmetall

Order Intake Impact

Quarterly Loss Estimates

Rheinmetall estimated that the cancellation will hit its quarterly order intake by about €20 billion, promising a fuller assessment when it reports second-quarter results on August 6.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany scrapped its six‑ship F126 frigate programme on June 24, 2026, citing delays, soaring costs and contractor risk, opting instead to order up to eight MEKO A‑200 frigates from TKMS, estimated at €11.6 billion for all eight ships. (navaltoday.com)
  • Rheinmetall had been poised to take over as prime contractor after acquiring Naval Vessels Lürssen but the programme’s cancellation cost it a potential €12.8 billion contract, triggered writedowns of around €2 billion, and led to its shares plunging roughly 14–18 %. (gurufocus.com)
  • The cancellation is expected to reduce Rheinmetall’s quarterly ‘nomination’ (order intake) by about €20 billion, with full impact and mitigation plans to be discussed when Q2 results are published on August 6, 2026. (ir.rheinmetall.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rheinmetall freeze its naval hiring plans?
Rheinmetall froze its naval hiring due to Germany's cancellation of the F126 frigate programme.
How many jobs were affected by Rheinmetall’s decision?
Plans to add 1,000 jobs to Rheinmetall's naval shipbuilding division were halted.
What caused the cancellation of the F126 programme?
The F126 programme was cancelled due to delays and expected cost overruns.
Which company won the order for new frigates instead?
The contract went to TKMS, another German firm, for Meko A-200 frigates.
How much will Rheinmetall's order intake be impacted?
Rheinmetall's quarterly order intake will be hit by about €20 billion.

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