Rheinmetall Freezes Naval Hiring After Germany Halts F126 Frigate Programme
Impact of F126 Frigate Programme Cancellation on Rheinmetall
Job Expansion Plans Suspended
BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall has halted plans to add 1,000 jobs to its naval shipbuilding division after Germany scrapped the F126 frigate programme last month, a spokesperson for the German defence company said on Tuesday.
Business magazine Capital first reported the stop.
Reasons Behind Programme Cancellation
Delays and Cost Overruns
Berlin scraped the F126 programme after delays and expected cost overruns - dealing a blow to Rheinmetall, which had been tipped to win the contract. The government decided instead to order smaller Meko A-200 frigates from another German firm, TKMS.
Financial Consequences for Rheinmetall
Order Intake Impact
Quarterly Loss Estimates
Rheinmetall estimated that the cancellation will hit its quarterly order intake by about €20 billion, promising a fuller assessment when it reports second-quarter results on August 6.
(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Linda Pasquini)