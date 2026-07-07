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Ex-NATO chief says UK may get 'frosty' Ankara welcome in absence of 3.5% plan - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ex-NATO chief says UK may get 'frosty' Ankara welcome in absence of 3.5% plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Finance Politics Defence NATO International Relations

Ex-NATO Chief: UK Risks 'Frosty' Reception at Ankara Over Defence Spending

UK Defence Spending Criticised Ahead of NATO Summit

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Former NATO chief and co-author of Britain's defence plan, George Robertson, criticised the government on Tuesday for not plotting a route to spending 3.5% on core defence and predicted a "frosty" response from NATO allies at a summit this week.

Robertson's Critique of Government Defence Plans

Robertson, a Labour grandee who helped draft Britain's Strategic Defence Review last year, stepped up his criticism of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's defence spending plans, which included an extra £15 billion ($20 billion) to modernise the depleted armed forces and prepare for the wars of the future.

NATO Spending Targets and UK Commitments

That target of spending 3.5% of gross domestic product on core defence and an extra 1.5% on broader national security by 2035 was set by NATO allies last year to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for European nations to spend and do more to defend themselves.

Summit in Ankara: Urgency and Delays

As Starmer headed to Ankara for the NATO summit, Robertson said Britain was "running out of years" to prepare for what he described as threats to the alliance that clearly have now been accelerated from when he helped write the defence review.

"Quite simply we are running out of years and the reality is that the challenge is now bigger, more serious and earlier than we had anticipated and yet the Defence Investment Plan itself does not come up to it," he told a parliamentary committee.

Impact of Delays and International Reactions

Robertson, who served in the 1990s as Britain's defence minister before leading NATO, said the months-long delay in publishing the Defence Investment Plan had not only deterred investment, it had also angered allies with "its inability to project forward the commitment to the 3.5%".

Political Implications for Starmer

The criticism at home and any similar pronouncements at the NATO summit could overshadow what is Starmer's last foreign trip before he is expected to hand over power to former Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, as soon as July 20.

Robertson said when Starmer sits down next to Trump and other NATO allies at the summit on Wednesday: "I think relations may well be frosty."

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7479 pounds)

(Reporting by Elizabeth PiperEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • UK’s Defence Investment Plan lacks clarity on timeline to hit 3.5% core defence target by 2035, drawing criticism from Robertson and other experts (investing.com)
  • Only a few NATO members currently meet the 3.5% core defence threshold; most are still climbing from the old 2% standard (tradingview.com)
  • NATO allies, including the UK, agreed in The Hague in 2025 on a broader 5% GDP defence-and-security spending target (3.5% core, 1.5% broader), raising pressure to present credible funding trajectories (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did ex-NATO chief George Robertson criticize the UK government?
George Robertson criticized the UK government for not having a clear plan to spend 3.5% of GDP on core defence, as agreed with NATO allies.
What is the significance of the 3.5% defence spending target?
The 3.5% GDP defence spending target was set by NATO to strengthen European military commitments in response to calls from the US for greater burden-sharing.
How could the lack of a 3.5% plan affect UK relations at the NATO summit?
Robertson warned that without a solid 3.5% plan, the UK may receive a 'frosty' response from NATO allies at the Ankara summit.
How has the delay in publishing the Defence Investment Plan impacted the UK?
The delay has deterred investment and reportedly angered NATO allies, raising concerns about the UK's ongoing commitment to defence targets.

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