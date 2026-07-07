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Cuba struggles to restore power to island following nationwide grid collapse - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cuba struggles to restore power to island following nationwide grid collapse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Cuba Struggles to Restore Electricity After Major Nationwide Grid Failure

Nationwide Blackout Leaves Millions Without Power

By Dave Sherwood and Ayose Naranjo

Extent and Impact of the Blackout

HAVANA, July 7 (Reuters) - Cuba struggled on Tuesday to restore power after its national grid collapsed the day before, leaving millions still without electricity across the Caribbean island nation.

Unexplained Causes and Previous Incidents

Authorities have yet to fully explain the cause of the Monday blackout — the third to affect the country this year — which left an already exhausted population of nearly 10 million people in the dark overnight.

Restoration Efforts and Regional Status

The country`s grid operator UNE said early on Tuesday it had reconnected central Cuba to the grid, from the western port of Mariel to Sancti Spiritus province, but that the eastern and western extremes of the island remained offline. 

Power Restoration in Havana

About one-third of the capital Havana had seen power restored on Tuesday morning, though large swaths were still without electricity and power was spotty even where it had been restored.

International Context and Political Tensions

US Sanctions and Their Effects

The latest grid collapse comes as the United States has vastly ratcheted up pressure on Cuba, cutting off the island`s fuel supply and applying severe sanctions in a bid by the Trump administration to force a change in Cuba`s communist-run government.

Cuban and UN Response

Cuba and the United Nations have called the Trump administration measures illegal and a violation of the human rights of the island`s residents.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Ayose Naranjo in Havana; Editing by Andrea Ricci )

Key Takeaways

  • Massive blackout affected nearly 10 million people, marking Cuba’s third nationwide grid collapse in 2026 and eighth in 24 months, underscoring the critical fragility of the system (investing.com).
  • Restoration efforts moved slowly: UNE reconnected central regions from Mariel to Sancti Spiritus, and only around one‑third of Havana had intermittent power by Tuesday (apnews.com).
  • Underlying causes include decrepit infrastructure and escalating fuel shortages due to U.S. sanctions and an oil blockade, severely limiting Cuba’s ability to generate electricity (elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent nationwide power outage in Cuba?
Authorities have not yet fully explained the cause of the nationwide blackout that occurred on Monday, which is the third major outage in Cuba this year.
How many people in Cuba were affected by the power grid collapse?
The blackout left millions of Cubans, including much of Havana and large swaths of the island, without electricity.
Which regions in Cuba had power restored first after the blackout?
Central Cuba, from the western port of Mariel to Sancti Spiritus province, was reconnected first. About one-third of Havana had power restored by Tuesday morning.
How have US sanctions impacted Cuba's power situation?
US sanctions have cut off Cuba's fuel supply and increased economic pressure, which has contributed to ongoing energy challenges on the island.
How did the Cuban government respond to the US sanctions?
Cuba and the United Nations have called the US administration's measures illegal and a violation of the human rights of Cuban residents.

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