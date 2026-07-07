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NATO to launch strategic airlift fleet of A400M, Rutte says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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NATO to launch strategic airlift fleet of A400M, Rutte says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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NATO Unveils Strategic Airlift Fleet Upgrade with New Airbus A400M and A330 MRTT

NATO's Strategic Airlift and Tanker Expansion

By Sabine Siebold

New Fleet Announcement at Ankara Summit

ANKARA, July 7 (Reuters) - NATO will launch a strategic airlift fleet of Airbus A400M transport planes and add one aircraft to its existing fleet of A330 MRTT tanker planes, Secretary General Mark Rutte said on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Ankara on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a defence industry gathering where allies unveiled arms deals worth billions of dollars to show they are heeding U.S. calls to spend more to defend Europe before joining President Donald Trump for the summit starting in the evening.

Importance of Air Power in NATO's Defence

"It is about air power, which is essential to strengthen our deterrence and defence," Rutte said.

Details of the MRTT and A400M Programs

Expansion of the MRTT Fleet

The MRTT project has nine A330s, which can double as troop or passenger aircraft, based at Eindhoven, Netherlands. By adding another tanker, the military alliance will move closer to plugging gaps left in its defence plans after the United States reduced its contributions.

NATO is seeking to expand the fleet to 12 in the longer run. Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden participate in the programme.

Impact of U.S. Reductions

The U.S. has not publicly disclosed details of its cuts, but they range from refuelling aircraft to fighters, drones and ships, according to figures provided by a military source.

Trump has long accused European governments of over-relying on the U.S. to defend them through NATO.  

Airbus A400M Fleet and European Participation

Airbus, which builds both the A400M airlifter and the A330 jet on which the tanker is based, said the shared A400M fleet would involve Belgium, Britain, France, Spain, Turkey, Croatia, and Poland. 

The announcement is a boost for the A400M, which was designed to meet a European shortfall in military cargo and troop transport to rugged areas. Exports have been slow to materialise, leaving doubts over its long-term future.

Airbus earlier this year toned down earlier warnings to investors over the long-term future of A400M production.

Future Prospects for the Strategic Airlift Fleet

The new pool would initially be drawn from aircraft already in operation and then others in the industrial pipeline. Finally, a spokesperson said, the operation may eventually lead to new orders though it was premature to speculate on how many or when.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Tim Hepher, editing by Bart Meijer and Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Seven NATO allies (Belgium, France, Spain, Türkiye, UK, Poland, Croatia) launched a High Visibility Project to pool Airbus A400M strategic/tactical transport aircraft under one fleet, enhancing operational flexibility and potential future procurement beyond 2030
  • NATO announced the imminent delivery of a 10th Airbus A330 MRTT tanker to its Multinational MRTT Fleet, nearing the targeted total of 12 aircraft
  • These steps underscore NATO’s renewed focus on European burden‑sharing in air transport and aerial refueling, as U.S. contributions decline and defense industry cooperation intensifies

Frequently Asked Questions

What new aircraft is NATO adding to its strategic fleet?
NATO is launching a new strategic airlift fleet of Airbus A400M transport planes and adding another A330 MRTT tanker to its current fleet.
Which countries are involved in the A400M airlift fleet?
Belgium, Britain, France, Spain, Turkey, Croatia, and Poland are participating in the new NATO A400M airlift fleet.
What is the purpose of NATO expanding its airlift and tanker fleet?
The expansion is aimed at strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence capabilities, particularly to address European shortfalls and reduced U.S. contributions.
Where is the existing NATO MRTT tanker fleet based?
The current NATO MRTT tanker fleet is based at Eindhoven, Netherlands.
How many A330 MRTT tankers does NATO plan to have in the long run?
NATO aims to expand its MRTT tanker fleet to 12 aircraft in the longer term.

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