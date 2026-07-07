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Drought shrivels French wine harvest prospects - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Drought shrivels French wine harvest prospects

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Drought and Heatwave Threaten French Wine Harvests in Major Regions

Impact of Extreme Weather on French Wine Production

By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - France's scorching summer is stunting grape growth in wine regions including Champagne, Bordeaux and Burgundy, threatening a smaller crop and bringing one of the earliest harvests on record, producers said on Tuesday.

A record-breaking heatwave in late June, followed by more hot, dry weather since last week, has slowed grape growth and damaged younger vines in France, the world's second-largest wine producer.

Concerns from Wine Producers

"We can see the potential melting away in the sun," said Laurent Delaunay, chairman of Burgundy wine industry group BIVB, adding that growers were mainly worried about the lack of water.

Forecasters expect little or no rain in France's main wine-producing regions before July 14, extending a dry spell that will have lasted more than three weeks in many areas.

Regional Effects of Drought and Heatwave

Champagne: Earliest Harvest on Record

EARLIEST CHAMPAGNE HARVEST ON RECORD

In Champagne, producers expect the earliest harvest ever, with picking likely to start around August 15, about a month earlier than was typical a few decades ago.

They currently expect grape yields to be around 10% smaller than last year, although production may not fall by the same amount because producers can draw on reserves, said Maxime Toubart, chairman of the Champagne wine growers union.

"We were lucky to have a very wet winter, so the soil was not too dry to begin with. But now we can see the grapes are not getting any bigger," Toubart said.

Champagne producers could still revise their forecast if the region receives heavy rain, without storms, within the next two weeks, he added.

Bordeaux and Burgundy: Significant Output Decline Expected

In Bordeaux and Burgundy where the heatwave was even more severe, producers said it was too early to give precise output estimates but warned the decline would be "significant".

Potential Impact on Wine Quality

Wine quality may not necessarily suffer, producers said, but heat and drought can raise sugar levels in grapes, potentially affecting flavour and alcohol content.

Early Harvest Dates in 2024

Harvesting is set to start unusually early in several regions, with Bordeaux's first grapes for cremant sparkling wines expected in the first week of August and Burgundy's first picking likely around August 20.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The 2026 Champagne harvest could begin around August 15—or even as early as August 10 in warmer sites—marking the earliest start in recorded history. (cite turn0search3)
  • Water stress from an extended dry spell is impairing grape growth and threatening a significant yield reduction, though winter rainfall offered some initial soil moisture. (cite turn0news15 turn0search3)
  • Climate change trends—shifting harvests earlier by 2–3 weeks and elevating average alcohol levels from ~12% to 14%+ in Bordeaux—underscore the broader systemic challenges facing French wine production. (cite turn0search5)

Frequently Asked Questions

How is the drought affecting French wine harvest in 2024?
The ongoing drought and heatwave are stunting grape growth and reducing yields in regions like Champagne, Bordeaux, and Burgundy.
Which French wine regions are most impacted by the drought?
Champagne, Bordeaux, and Burgundy are among the most severely affected wine regions.
Will the 2024 wine harvest be earlier than usual?
Yes, the Champagne harvest is expected to start around August 15, one of the earliest on record.
Can the wine producers mitigate the impact of the drought?
Producers can use reserves to compensate for lower yields, but significant declines are still expected without imminent rainfall.
Does the drought affect the quality of French wine?
While overall quality may not suffer, heat and drought can raise grape sugar levels, affecting wine flavour and alcohol content.

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