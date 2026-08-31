GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Activist investor Elliott has stake in Air Liquide, pushes for changes, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Activist investor Elliott has stake in Air Liquide, pushes for changes, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Elliott Invests in Air Liquide, Calls for Margin Growth and Strategic Changes

Elliott's Stake and Strategic Recommendations for Air Liquide

Background of Elliott's Investment

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in Air Liquide and is urging the French multinational company to improve its margins, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Engagement with Air Liquide Management

Elliott has been engaging with the company for months and is urging management to make improvements to better compete with rivals in the industrial gases sector, the sources said.

Company Overview and Market Position

Air Liquide is based in Paris and has a market value of roughly  €108 billion.

The size of Elliott's stake could not be learned.

Elliott declined to comment while Air Liquide did not respond to a request for comment.

Competitive Landscape

Air Liquide's competitors include Linde and Air Products and Chemicals. The margin gap between Air Liquide and Linde has increased over the last years, suggesting that Linde's operational optimization plan has been very successful, industry analysts said. The margin gap today is 9 points, analysts said, adding that it is expected to remain at that level for some time.

Potential Strategic Moves

Air Liquide has an analyst meeting coming up later this year and industry analysts have wondered whether the company may announce share buybacks, something that could help the company.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Elliott Investment Management, known for its activist strategies, has amassed a stake in Air Liquide and is pressing for margin improvements to better compete in the industrial gases sector. (finance.yahoo.com)
  • Air Liquide currently trails Linde by approximately nine percentage points in operating margin—a gap that has widened in recent years—making operational optimization a key focus. (tradingsat.com)
  • The company reaffirmed its 2026–2027 target of 100 basis points of operating margin improvement each year, yet investor attention now turns to whether it will also initiate share buybacks at its upcoming analyst event. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the activist investor involved with Air Liquide?
Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in Air Liquide and is pushing for changes to improve margins.
What changes is Elliott urging Air Liquide to make?
Elliott is urging Air Liquide to improve its margins to better compete with rivals in the industrial gases sector.
Who are Air Liquide's main competitors?
Air Liquide's main competitors are Linde and Air Products and Chemicals.
How does Air Liquide's performance compare to Linde's?
The margin gap between Air Liquide and Linde is currently 9 points, with Linde leading after successful operational optimization.
Is Air Liquide planning share buybacks?
Industry analysts suggest Air Liquide may announce share buybacks at an upcoming analyst meeting.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Former French Prime Minister Edouard Balladur, technocrat who feuded with Chirac, dies at 97

Former French Prime Minister Edouard Balladur, technocrat who feuded with Chirac, dies at 97

Image for Trump says he is reviewing US position on Falkland Islands

Trump says he is reviewing US position on Falkland Islands

Image for Swiss parliamentary committee passes UBS capital concessions

Swiss parliamentary committee passes UBS capital concessions

Image for Former French PM Balladur dies at 97

Former French PM Balladur dies at 97

Image for Europeans bristle at Russia's return to G20

Europeans bristle at Russia's return to G20

Image for Dollar slips, with traders already eyeing Friday jobs data

Dollar slips, with traders already eyeing Friday jobs data

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Fed's Warsh says past global savings glut is turning into investment surge
Fed's Warsh says past global savings glut is turning into investment surge
Image for Oil settles up by more than 2.5% as US and Iran resume military attacks
Oil settles up by more than 2.5% as US and Iran resume military attacks
Image for Chinese court freezes $300 million of Nexperia assets in Wingtech case
Chinese court freezes $300 million of Nexperia assets in Wingtech case
Image for Trump vows to hit Iran hard after first exchanges of fire in a month
Trump vows to hit Iran hard after first exchanges of fire in a month
Image for Yields rise, stocks ease, with oil gaining as US and Iran resume military attacks
Yields rise, stocks ease, with oil gaining as US and Iran resume military attacks
Image for German minister says there is no return to normality with Russia
German minister says there is no return to normality with Russia
Image for Verdict expected this week for suspected mastermind of Caruana Galizia murder
Verdict expected this week for suspected mastermind of Caruana Galizia murder
Image for G20 host US pushes growth agenda to allay debt market concerns
G20 host US pushes growth agenda to allay debt market concerns
Image for Sweden signs French warship order to boost its defence
Sweden signs French warship order to boost its defence
Image for German unions warn of massive opposition in turnaround dispute with Volkswagen
German unions warn of massive opposition in turnaround dispute with Volkswagen
Image for German state leader urges joint effort to solve Volkswagen crisis
German state leader urges joint effort to solve Volkswagen crisis
Image for EU orders AI supercomputer from Bull as demand exceeds capacity
EU orders AI supercomputer from Bull as demand exceeds capacity
View All Finance Posts