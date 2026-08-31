JPMorgan Appoints Ward Jones to Lead Mid-Cap Basic Materials Banking

JPMorgan’s Strategic Hire in Mid-Cap Basic Materials Investment Banking

By Sabrina Valle

Ward Jones Joins JPMorgan Chase

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase has hired investment banker Ward Jones as head of Mid-Cap Basic Materials Investment Banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Focus Areas and Reporting Structure

Jones will focus on building products, building products distribution, and paper and packaging companies from New York, the memo said. He will report to Joe DeBarbrie and Dave Khalsa, co-heads of mid-cap diversified industries investment banking, the memo said.

Professional Background of Ward Jones

Jones most recently served as Deutsche Bank's head of building products investment banking for the Americas. Before joining Deutsche Bank, Jones held investment banking roles at Credit Suisse and Citigroup.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)