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JPMorgan taps Deutsche Bank's Jones for mid-cap basic materials role, memo says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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JPMorgan taps Deutsche Bank's Jones for mid-cap basic materials role, memo says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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JPMorgan Appoints Ward Jones to Lead Mid-Cap Basic Materials Banking

JPMorgan’s Strategic Hire in Mid-Cap Basic Materials Investment Banking

By Sabrina Valle

Ward Jones Joins JPMorgan Chase

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase has hired investment banker Ward Jones as head of Mid-Cap Basic Materials Investment Banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Focus Areas and Reporting Structure

Jones will focus on building products, building products distribution, and paper and packaging companies from New York, the memo said. He will report to Joe DeBarbrie and Dave Khalsa, co-heads of mid-cap diversified industries investment banking, the memo said.

Professional Background of Ward Jones

Jones most recently served as Deutsche Bank's head of building products investment banking for the Americas. Before joining Deutsche Bank, Jones held investment banking roles at Credit Suisse and Citigroup.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Ward Jones, formerly Deutsche Bank’s Americas head of building products investment banking, joins JPMorgan as head of Mid‑Cap Basic Materials Investment Banking. He will focus on building products, distribution, and paper & packaging sectors. (news.bloomberglaw.com)
  • He will be based in New York and report to Joe DeBarbrie and Dave Khalsa, co‑heads of Mid‑Cap Diversified Industries at JPMorgan. (news.bloomberglaw.com)
  • Jones brings experience from Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse (joined in 2022), and over a decade at Citigroup, enhancing JPMorgan’s mid‑cap industrial and materials coverage. (news.bloomberglaw.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has JPMorgan hired for its mid-cap basic materials investment banking role?
JPMorgan hired Ward Jones as head of Mid-Cap Basic Materials Investment Banking.
What sectors will Ward Jones focus on at JPMorgan?
Ward Jones will focus on building products, building products distribution, and paper and packaging companies.
Where will Ward Jones be based in his new role?
Ward Jones will be based in New York.
Who will Ward Jones report to at JPMorgan?
He will report to Joe DeBarbrie and Dave Khalsa, co-heads of mid-cap diversified industries investment banking.
What was Ward Jones’s previous position before joining JPMorgan?
He was Deutsche Bank's head of building products investment banking for the Americas.

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