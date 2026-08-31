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With US bill's fate in balance, Ukraine to lobby US on Russia sanctions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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With US bill's fate in balance, Ukraine to lobby US on Russia sanctions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Sanctions Geopolitics

Ukraine Lobbies US Lawmakers for Passage of Russia Sanctions Legislation

By Patricia Zengerle

Ukraine's Push for Stronger Russia Sanctions in the US

Ukrainian Officials Visit Washington

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine's top sanctions official will visit Washington this week to urge members of the U.S. House of Representatives to back sweeping Russia sanctions legislation that sailed through the Senate but faces stiff opposition from some powerful Democrats.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's sanctions commissioner, told Reuters on Monday he is due to be in the U.S. capital on Tuesday on a trip that will include meetings with lawmakers.

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026

Key Provisions of the Bill

Two congressional aides confirmed plans for Vlasiuk's visit and said he would urge support for the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026," a measure intended to sanction ⁠Russian officials and authorize stiff tariffs on China, India and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas.

The bill is seen as an important message to Ukraine – and Russia – of continuing U.S. support for the government in Kyiv in its defense against Russia's full-scale invasion. It aims to increase economic pressure on Moscow by cutting off sources of revenue used to fund the war.

Bipartisan Support and Political Dynamics

The bill, backed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who died in July, passed the Senate on August 7 by 86-11, with strong support from Democrats as well as Graham's fellow Republicans.

Republican President Donald Trump supports the bill.

However, that support may not be enough to secure House passage, with some lawmakers and industries wary that new tariff ​powers for Trump also included in the legislation could raise costs for U.S. importers and consumers while exposing Republicans to political blowback ahead of November's midterm elections.

Trump's Republicans control only slim majorities in both the House and Senate and some see tariffs as unwarranted government intrusion in the free market.

Challenges in the House of Representatives

Uncertain House Vote

HOUSE VOTE NOT SCHEDULED

The House has not yet scheduled a vote on the legislation. Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Monday his caucus had not agreed on a position on the measure, noting that some senior Democrats have serious concerns about the tariff provisions.

Democratic Concerns and Internal Debate

"It risks providing tariff and sanctions authority to Donald Trump and his administration that we believe they will abuse," Jeffries told reporters at a news conference on Monday, as the House returned to Washington from its August recess.

Opponents of the bill also say that Trump already has the authority he needs to impose stiff sanctions on Russia. The discussion comes as swarms of drones have plagued Kyiv and nearby areas in recent days, killing dozens of people and damaging homes.

Jeffries said he expected Democratic lawmakers to "have serious conversations about" the bill as soon as this week.

Potential Impact of the Legislation

Tariffs and Presidential Authority

If it is approved by ​the House and signed into law by ​Trump, the measure would allow the ⁠president to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that are major consumers of Russian energy, including India, Japan and some countries in the European Union, and leave it to his discretion to lift them.

International and Economic Implications

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; additional reporting by Thomas Balmforth in London; editing by Don Durfee and Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s sanctions commissioner Vladyslav Vlasiuk is lobbying House lawmakers this week to secure passage of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which passed the Senate 86‑11 on August 7, 2026 (investing.com).
  • The legislation authorizes the president to impose up to 100% tariffs on major buyers of Russian energy and renews sanctions on Iran, aiming to cut Moscow’s war funding (kpmg.com).
  • House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other senior Democrats are concerned the bill grants too much tariff authority to the president, which could hurt U.S. consumers and lacks safeguard against abuse (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act?
The bill aims to sanction Russian officials, impose tariffs on countries buying Russian energy, and reduce Russia's war funding.
Who is lobbying US lawmakers for more sanctions on Russia?
Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Ukraine's sanctions commissioner, is visiting Washington to urge support for the bill.
Why are some US lawmakers opposed to the new sanctions legislation?
Some fear new tariff powers could raise costs for US consumers and give too much authority to the Trump administration.
Has the US House scheduled a vote on the Russia sanctions bill?
No, a House vote has not yet been scheduled, and Democrats are still debating their position.
How does the bill affect countries that import Russian energy?
The bill would allow the US president to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major consumers of Russian energy, including India and EU nations.

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