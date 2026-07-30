Trump says Board of Peace reaches Gaza disarmament deal

Trump Announces Gaza Disarmament Deal via Board of Peace, Paving Way for Israeli Withdrawal
Board of Peace Agreement and Implications for Gaza
Announcement of the Disarmament Deal
July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the Board of Peace had reached an agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza, which would be carried out in phases and eventually lead to Israeli forces withdrawing.
Phased Disarmament Process
Timeline and Implementation
International Reactions and Reporting
(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington and Ryan Patrick Jones in Toronto; Editing by Daphne Psaledakis)