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Trump says Board of Peace reaches Gaza disarmament deal - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says Board of Peace reaches Gaza disarmament deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Politics Middle East

Trump Announces Gaza Disarmament Deal via Board of Peace, Paving Way for Israeli Withdrawal

Board of Peace Agreement and Implications for Gaza

Announcement of the Disarmament Deal

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the Board of Peace had reached an agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza, which would be carried out in phases and eventually lead to Israeli forces withdrawing.

Phased Disarmament Process

Timeline and Implementation

International Reactions and Reporting

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington and Ryan Patrick Jones in Toronto; Editing by Daphne Psaledakis)

Key Takeaways

  • The agreement, described by Trump as “historic,” outlines a phased disarmament of Hamas and other factions, followed by Israeli withdrawal and governance transition led by a technocratic Palestinian committee. (axios.com)
  • Implementation of the disarmament plan is expected to span approximately eight months, with the withdrawal of Israeli forces contingent upon verification that Gaza is free of weaponry. (aljazeera.com)
  • Despite progress, the peace plan faces challenges including funding shortfalls, stalled negotiations, and skepticism from both Israeli and international actors. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What agreement has the Board of Peace reached concerning Gaza?
The Board of Peace has reached an agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza.
Who announced the Gaza disarmament agreement?
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the Gaza disarmament agreement.
What will the Gaza disarmament deal lead to?
The deal will be carried out in phases, eventually leading to Israeli forces withdrawing from Gaza.
Which groups are subject to the disarmament in Gaza?
Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza are subject to the disarmament agreement.

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