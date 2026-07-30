GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Santander plans bid for outstanding Brazil unit shares - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Santander plans bid for outstanding Brazil unit shares

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Santander to Acquire Remaining Shares in Its Brazilian Unit in Share Swap

Details of Santander's Share Swap Offer

Overview of the Acquisition Plan

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Santander said on Thursday it intends to launch an offer to acquire the remaining shares it does not already own in its Brazilian unit, through a share swap.

Current Ownership and Offer Structure

The Spanish bank, which owns some 90% of its Brazilian subsidiary, said in a statement the offer "will be voluntary, does not seek the delisting of Santander Brasil and is not subject to a minimum acceptance condition."

Premium and Transaction Value

Santander is offering Santander Brasil's shareholders a 15% premium over Thursday's closing price in a transaction valued at up to 1.9 billion euros

Expected Impact on Group Financials

The transaction is expected to "strengthen the group's long-term earnings growth and organic capital generation," while having a neutral impact on capital ratio, the Spanish bank added.

Share Issuance and Capital Implications

If all minority shares are tendered, the Spanish parent will issue about 156 million new shares, equivalent to about 1.1% of its current share capital, it said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8678 euros)

(Reporting by Andre Romani in Sao Paulo and Abu Sultan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed and Natalia Siniawski)

Key Takeaways

  • Santander, which already owns ~90% of its Brazilian subsidiary, aims to simplify structure by acquiring the remaining minority stake via voluntary share swap with a 15% premium on July 30, 2026 closing price. (economia.uol.com.br)
  • The offer, valued up to €1.9 billion, is voluntary, won’t lead to a delisting of Santander Brasil, and isn’t subject to a minimum acceptance threshold. (economia.uol.com.br)
  • If fully subscribed, Santander will issue about 156 million new shares—~1.1% of its share capital—which should be EPS-enhancing and capital-neutral. (economia.uol.com.br)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Santander's plan regarding its Brazil unit shares?
Santander intends to acquire the remaining shares it does not own in its Brazilian unit through a voluntary share swap.
How much premium is Santander offering to Santander Brasil shareholders?
Santander is offering a 15% premium over Thursday's closing price to Santander Brasil shareholders.
Will this transaction lead to the delisting of Santander Brasil?
No, the offer does not seek the delisting of Santander Brasil and is not subject to a minimum acceptance condition.
What is the value of the transaction for acquiring the shares?
The transaction is valued at up to 1.9 billion euros.
How will the transaction impact Santander's capital ratio?
Santander expects the transaction to have a neutral impact on its capital ratio while strengthening long-term earnings growth.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Trump says Board of Peace reaches Gaza disarmament deal

Trump says Board of Peace reaches Gaza disarmament deal

Image for HSBC to sell $25.3 billion Australian home loan portfolio to Blackstone

HSBC to sell $25.3 billion Australian home loan portfolio to Blackstone

Image for Climate change made 'fire-prone' weather conditions more likely in Spain and France, scientists say

Climate change made 'fire-prone' weather conditions more likely in Spain and France, scientists say

Image for UK PM Burnham to give mayors a share of income tax in devolution drive

UK PM Burnham to give mayors a share of income tax in devolution drive

Image for Trading Day: Communication, intervention & liquidation

Trading Day: Communication, intervention & liquidation

Image for EU agrees rescue centre in eastern Libya as migrant departures rise

EU agrees rescue centre in eastern Libya as migrant departures rise

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for France to sell part of stake in telecom Orange in secondary share sale, sources say
France to sell part of stake in telecom Orange in secondary share sale, sources say
Image for Portugal approves 33% windfall tax on oil companies' excess profits
Portugal approves 33% windfall tax on oil companies' excess profits
Image for Glencore wins processing contract for Germany's Wilhelmshaven oil refinery
Glencore wins processing contract for Germany's Wilhelmshaven oil refinery
Image for Bombardier CEO expects to decide by early 2027 on Canadian site to militarize private jets
Bombardier CEO expects to decide by early 2027 on Canadian site to militarize private jets
Image for Data center boom to make Portugal one of Europe's fastest-growing power markets, EDP says
Data center boom to make Portugal one of Europe's fastest-growing power markets, EDP says
Image for China's Sinochem sells 14% Pirelli stake to Czech billionaire Michal Strnad
China's Sinochem sells 14% Pirelli stake to Czech billionaire Michal Strnad
Image for Italy's Leonardo lifts full-year order, core profit guidance
Italy's Leonardo lifts full-year order, core profit guidance
Image for OpenAI cuts prices on smaller models as businesses scrutinize AI spend
OpenAI cuts prices on smaller models as businesses scrutinize AI spend
Image for Russian financial watchdog adds Telegram founder Durov to 'extremists and terrorists' list
Russian financial watchdog adds Telegram founder Durov to 'extremists and terrorists' list
Image for UK's IG Group agrees to buy Underdog for up to $1.3 billion
UK's IG Group agrees to buy Underdog for up to $1.3 billion
Image for Spain's Melia posts first-half loss of €7.5 million after Cuba exit
Spain's Melia posts first-half loss of €7.5 million after Cuba exit
Image for Puig reports first-half revenue growth after Estee Lauder talks end
Puig reports first-half revenue growth after Estee Lauder talks end
View All Finance Posts