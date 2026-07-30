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Climate change made 'fire-prone' weather conditions more likely in Spain and France, scientists say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Climate change made 'fire-prone' weather conditions more likely in Spain and France, scientists say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Climate Change Increases Wildfire Risks in France and Spain: Scientists Say

How Climate Change is Fueling Wildfires in Europe

By Kate Abnett

Extreme Weather and Increased Wildfire Likelihood

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - Human-caused climate change made the extreme weather fuelling wildfires in southwestern France twice as likely, and made the conditions driving blazes in central Spain 20 times more likely, scientists said on Friday.

Ongoing wildfires in Spain and France have forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate and scorched huge swathes of land.

Scientific Analysis and Attribution

The World Weather Attribution group of scientists used historical weather observations to assess how "fire-prone" hot, dry and windy conditions, which indicate how difficult it is to suppress a fire once it starts, have changed over time.

Greenhouse gas emissions, mostly from burning coal, oil and gas, have increased the planet's average temperature to around 1.4 Celsius above pre-industrial times, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Frequency of Extreme Fires

In today's climate, extreme fires of this intensity are likely to occur once every 20 years in southwestern France, and once every six years in central Spain, the analysis said.

“We’ve seen repeatedly how climate change increases hot, dry, flammable conditions that are extremely conducive to wildfires," said Clair Barnes, a research associate ​in extreme weather at Imperial ​College London, who co-authored ⁠the WWA analysis.

"What’s unique about this case is that it’s still early in the season — and with another heatwave looming, these findings are extremely scary," Barnes added.

Drivers of Increased Wildfire Risk

An increasingly important driver of Europe's wildfire risk is the pattern of a wet winter — which supports vegetation growth — followed by a dry spring and summer, which dries out this vegetation, leaving forests stocked with large volumes of highly flammable fuel for fires.

Mitigation and Prevention Strategies

Reducing wildfire risk therefore requires not only an emergency firefighting response, but more work to prevent fires "through risk-sensitive landscape planning and management," the WWA analysis said. That could include clearing forests of dried-out vegetation ahead of the wildfire season.

Recent Weather Patterns in Spain and France

Spain had its wettest January for 25 years this year, followed by a summer that the country's meteorological agency has said is the hottest on record. France, too, is currently suffering its fourth heatwave of the year.

Scientific Consensus on Climate Change and Wildfires

Recent scientific studies have confirmed human-caused climate change has made Europe's hot and dry conditions in recent months more likely. 

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • Attributions by the World Weather Attribution group show that today’s climate roughly doubles the likelihood of the extreme fire‑weather seen in southwestern France, and multiplies it by about 20 in central Spain (apnews.com).
  • A wet winter followed by a dry, hot summer has amplified fuel load and dryness—Spain had its wettest January in 25 years, followed by what its weather agency called the hottest summer on record (apnews.com).
  • These wildfires are part of a broader pattern: Europe is seeing more intense, widespread extreme‑fire‑weather events, increasingly linked to human‑driven warming that is complicating firefighting and demanding improved landscape planning and risk reduction (nature.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has climate change affected wildfire risk in Spain and France?
Scientists report that human-caused climate change has doubled the likelihood of fire-prone weather in southwestern France and made such conditions 20 times more likely in central Spain.
What type of weather conditions increase wildfire risks?
Hot, dry, and windy conditions contribute to higher wildfire risk, making it harder to control fires once they start.
How frequently can extreme wildfires now occur in France and Spain?
Extreme wildfires are now likely every 20 years in southwestern France and every six years in central Spain, according to the analysis.
What factors are driving increased wildfire risk in Europe?
A wet winter followed by a dry spring and summer creates abundant flammable vegetation, significantly raising the risk of severe wildfires.
What are recommended strategies to reduce wildfire risk?
Risk-sensitive landscape planning, such as clearing dried vegetation before wildfire season, and emergency response efforts can help reduce wildfire risks.

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