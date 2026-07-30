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UK business morale hits four-month high in July, Lloyds survey shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK business morale hits four-month high in July, Lloyds survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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UK Business Confidence Hits Four-Month High in July, Lloyds Survey Finds

Overview of Lloyds Business Confidence Survey Results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British businesses turned more confident about the economic outlook earlier this month, reflecting a brief fall in energy prices after a ceasefire in the Iran war, a survey by Lloyds showed on Friday.

Expert Insights on Confidence Trends

"July's rise in confidence appears to reflect a more stable global backdrop. With lower energy prices and reduced uncertainty helping to lift firms' view of the wider economy," said Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist at Lloyds commercial banking.

"If global conditions become more uncertain again, sentiment could react, particularly where firms are still managing cost pressures and competitive conditions."

Key Findings from the July Survey

Overall Business Confidence

• Firms' overall confidence rose by 5 points ​to +49, above its 12-month average of +47 and the highest in four months

Economic Outlook and Trading Optimism

• The net balance in confidence about the wider ​economy leapt ​by 11 points to +42 with domestic firms reporting a 22-point increase in confidence to 25%, partly due to stronger demand

• A measure of companies' optimism about their trading outlook was unchanged at +56

Sector and Size Breakdown

Small Business Sentiment

• Smaller businesses with turnover below £1 million ($1.34 million) reported a strong increase in sentiment

Manufacturing Sector Confidence

• Confidence among manufacturing companies showed a 14-point rise ​to +47 in July, above ⁠its 12-month average of +45

Survey Methodology and Additional Information

• Lloyds' data was based on online polling ⁠by ​Ipsos of 1,200 businesses with ​annual sales of at least £250,000, conducted from July 1 to July 16.

($1 = 0.7473 pounds)

(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • Overall business confidence increased by 5 points to +49, above the 12‑month average of +47, reaching its highest level in four months (July) (lloydsbankinggroup.com).
  • Confidence in the wider economy rose 11 points to +42, with domestic firms seeing a 22‑point gain to 25%, supported by stronger demand (lloydsbankinggroup.com).
  • Manufacturing sentiment surged by 14 points to +47, exceeding its 12‑month average of +45, while smaller firms (turnover below £1 million) also reported significant improvement (lloydsbankinggroup.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused UK business confidence to rise in July?
A fall in energy prices and a more stable global backdrop following a ceasefire in the Iran war contributed to higher business confidence.
How much did overall UK business confidence increase in July?
Overall confidence rose by 5 points to +49, the highest in four months and above the 12-month average.
Which sectors reported the strongest rise in confidence?
Smaller businesses with turnover below £1 million and manufacturing companies both reported significant rises in confidence.
What was the method used for the Lloyds business confidence survey?
Lloyds surveyed 1,200 businesses with annual sales of at least £250,000 through online polling conducted by Ipsos from July 1 to July 16.
What could impact business sentiment in the future?
If global conditions become more uncertain again, sentiment could react, especially where firms are managing cost pressures and competitive conditions.

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