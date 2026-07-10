Traton Reports 4% Increase in Second-Quarter Sales Amid Global Incentives
Second-Quarter Sales Performance Overview
Sales Growth Driven by Key Markets
Impact of Product Launch in China
July 10 (Reuters) - German truckmaker Traton on Friday reported a 4% rise in group sales for the second quarter, driven by a new product launch in China and government support incentives in Brazil.
Government Incentives in Brazil
Group sales increased to 82,900 vehicles in the April to June period from a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Danny Callaghan, Editing by Linda Pasquini)