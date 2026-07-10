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Northland, Orlen say first power generated at Poland wind farm - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Northland, Orlen say first power generated at Poland wind farm

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Northland and Orlen Announce First Power at Poland's Baltic Offshore Wind Farm

Key Details of the Baltic Power Offshore Wind Project

By Amanda Stephenson

Project Overview

CALGARY, July 10 (Reuters) - Canada's Northland Power and its partner, Polish multinational Orlen, said on Friday the first electricity has been generated at their Baltic Power project, which is Poland's first offshore wind farm. 

Company Statements and Project Specifications

Here are more details from company statements:

Location and Capacity

• The 1.1 gigawatt project is located about 23 km (14 miles) off the Polish coast near Choczewo and Leba, and spans 130 square km of the Baltic Sea.

Electricity Production

• It is expected to produce enough electricity annually to power 1.5 million Polish households.

Ownership and Investment

• The project is 49% owned by Northland and 51% by Orlen, and in 2023 was estimated to cost about €4.73 billion ($5.41 billion)

Installation Progress

• Offshore installation and commissioning activities continue, with 54 of the project’s 76 turbines installed.

Operational Timeline

• The project is expected to be fully operational in the second half of 2026.

Currency Exchange Rate

• ($1 = 0.8749 euros)

(Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Calgary; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Baltic Power is Poland’s first offshore wind farm, jointly owned (49 % Northland, 51 % ORLEN), with ~1.1–1.2 GW capacity and c. 130 km² footprint (northlandpower.com)
  • The farm will generate up to ~4 TWh annually—about 3 % of national electricity—enough for ~1.5 million households (orlen.pl)
  • As of mid‑June 2026, 50 of 76 turbines installed; testing and commissioning under way, with full operational status expected in second half of 2026 (orlen.pl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Baltic Power project?
The Baltic Power project is Poland's first offshore wind farm, co-owned by Northland Power and Orlen, with a capacity of 1.1 GW.
How much electricity will the Baltic Power project generate?
The project is expected to generate enough electricity annually to power 1.5 million Polish households.
When will the Baltic Power wind farm be fully operational?
The wind farm is expected to be fully operational in the second half of 2026.
How many turbines does the Baltic Power project have?
The project will have a total of 76 turbines, with 54 already installed as of July 2024.
What is the cost of the Baltic Power offshore wind farm?
The project was estimated to cost about €4.73 billion ($5.41 billion) as of 2023.

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