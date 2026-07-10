Northland and Orlen Announce First Power at Poland's Baltic Offshore Wind Farm

Key Details of the Baltic Power Offshore Wind Project

By Amanda Stephenson

Project Overview

CALGARY, July 10 (Reuters) - Canada's Northland Power and its partner, Polish multinational Orlen, said on Friday the first electricity has been generated at their Baltic Power project, which is Poland's first offshore wind farm.

Company Statements and Project Specifications

Here are more details from company statements:

Location and Capacity

• The 1.1 gigawatt project is located about 23 km (14 miles) off the Polish coast near Choczewo and Leba, and spans 130 square km of the Baltic Sea.

Electricity Production

• It is expected to produce enough electricity annually to power 1.5 million Polish households.

Ownership and Investment

• The project is 49% owned by Northland and 51% by Orlen, and in 2023 was estimated to cost about €4.73 billion ($5.41 billion)

Installation Progress

• Offshore installation and commissioning activities continue, with 54 of the project’s 76 turbines installed.

Operational Timeline

• The project is expected to be fully operational in the second half of 2026.

Currency Exchange Rate

• ($1 = 0.8749 euros)

(Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Calgary; Editing by Jamie Freed)