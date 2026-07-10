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Rutte, Zelenskiy to attend Ukraine 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting, Elysee says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rutte, Zelenskiy to attend Ukraine 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting, Elysee says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Rutte and Zelenskiy to Attend Paris 'Coalition of the Willing' Meeting for Ukraine Support

Key Developments in International Support for Ukraine

High-Level Attendance at Paris Meeting

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - NATO chief Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will join Monday's "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Paris to support Ukraine, the French presidency said on Friday.

Objectives of the Paris Meeting

Building on NATO Summit Momentum

The meeting will be aimed at building on momentum to help Ukraine following the NATO summit earlier this week. The Elysee said that planning was still underway for security guarantees for when a ceasefire is reached between Ukraine and Russia.

U.S. Position on Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump has shown a more favorable stance toward Kyiv in its battle against Russia at recent G7 and NATO summits.

Expansion of the Coalition

New Member Countries

Two more countries, Moldova and North Macedonia, have joined the coalition, the Elysee said. EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa are also set to attend Monday's meeting, the French presidency said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Richard Lough)

Key Takeaways

  • Mark Rutte and Volodymyr Zelenskiy will take part in Monday’s Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris to bolster support for Ukraine, per the French presidency. (apnews.com)
  • The meeting aims to build on momentum from the NATO summit—where Trump softened tone toward Kyiv and pledged key support, including a license for Ukraine to produce Patriot systems and broader unity among allies. (apnews.com)
  • Moldova and North Macedonia have newly joined the Coalition; EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa will also attend, as Paris continues planning for post‑ceasefire security arrangements. (pravda.com.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will attend the Ukraine 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting in Paris?
NATO chief Mark Rutte, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, and representatives from Moldova and North Macedonia will attend.
What is the purpose of the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris?
The meeting aims to build momentum to help Ukraine and discuss security guarantees for when a ceasefire is reached with Russia.
Which new countries have joined the Ukraine Coalition?
Moldova and North Macedonia have recently joined the Coalition of the Willing.
What role did NATO and recent summits play in the meeting?
The meeting follows up on the NATO summit, with continued discussion on support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.
Has the U.S. shifted its stance on Ukraine?
U.S. President Donald Trump has shown a more favorable stance toward Kyiv at recent G7 and NATO summits.

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