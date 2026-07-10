Rutte and Zelenskiy to Attend Paris 'Coalition of the Willing' Meeting for Ukraine Support

Key Developments in International Support for Ukraine

High-Level Attendance at Paris Meeting

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - NATO chief Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will join Monday's "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Paris to support Ukraine, the French presidency said on Friday.

Objectives of the Paris Meeting

Building on NATO Summit Momentum

The meeting will be aimed at building on momentum to help Ukraine following the NATO summit earlier this week. The Elysee said that planning was still underway for security guarantees for when a ceasefire is reached between Ukraine and Russia.

U.S. Position on Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump has shown a more favorable stance toward Kyiv in its battle against Russia at recent G7 and NATO summits.

Expansion of the Coalition

New Member Countries

Two more countries, Moldova and North Macedonia, have joined the coalition, the Elysee said. EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa are also set to attend Monday's meeting, the French presidency said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Richard Lough)