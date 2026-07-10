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'Potential for chaos', German union warns on Commerzbank and UniCredit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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'Potential for chaos', German union warns on Commerzbank and UniCredit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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‘Potential for chaos’, German union warns on Commerzbank and UniCredit

German Union Criticizes UniCredit’s Takeover Move

By Tom Sims

Union Letter Highlights Risks

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - A German bank labour union on Friday circulated a letter voicing stark criticism of UniCredit's move to take over Commerzbank, saying "the potential for chaos is growing."

The harsh rhetoric follows the Italian bank's disclosure this week that it was nearing control of its German competitor despite strong resistance in Germany, from the government to the bank's management.

Breakdown in Dialogue

"There is no longer any common ground for discussion," said the two-page letter from the DBV banking union.

Works Council and Union Stand Firm

The communication echoes a message on Thursday to staff by Commerzbank's workers council that firmly rejected UniCredit's advances.

"A premature merger could turn out to be a ticking time bomb for Germany and Europe," said the note on DBV letterhead and authored by two Commerzbank works council officials, one of whom sits on DBV's board.

UniCredit’s Response

UniCredit said on Wednesday it sought to "engage constructively with all relevant stakeholders," which would include the bank's employees.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • The labour union Ver.di warns UniCredit’s bid could jeopardise over 10,000 jobs at Commerzbank, especially in IT, administration and back‑office roles. (zeit.de)
  • Ver.di argues the hostile, cross‑border takeover increases systemic risk given integration complexities and insufficient consolidation in Europe’s banking union. (commerzbank.de)
  • Commerzbank and Germany’s government, as key shareholder, oppose the offer—citing undervaluation, vague strategy, and stronger standalone value via the 'Momentum 2030' plan. (commerzbank.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is criticizing the UniCredit takeover of Commerzbank?
A German bank labour union circulated a letter voicing strong criticism of UniCredit's move to acquire Commerzbank.
What concerns did the German union raise regarding the takeover?
The union warned that 'the potential for chaos is growing' with UniCredit's planned Commerzbank takeover.
Which companies are involved in the reported takeover?
The companies involved are UniCredit and Commerzbank.
Who reported the news about the union's criticism?
The news was reported by Tom Sims and edited by Linda Pasquini.

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